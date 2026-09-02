Nag Ashwin Shares <i>Kalki 2</i> Update: 10-Day Schedule Wrapped, Prabhas To Join Next Phase

Kalki 2 is making steady progress on the production front. The highly anticipated sequel starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan has wrapped a 10-day shooting schedule. Director Nag Ashwin has also shared an update on the film's next schedule, revealing that they plan to shoot a longer schedule once Prabhas is available.

Speaking at the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film I'm Game, Nag Ashwin said, “The planets have aligned and even taken a round. So, we will begin shooting again when they align and can take another round. Not much. We shot for only about 10 days. Once Prabhas Garu is free, we will shoot in a long stretch.”

Back in February, Amitabh Bachchan shared BTS pictures from the Kalki 2 set on his blog. The veteran actor was seen hugging and interacting with Kamal Haasan. The pictures showed him dressed as Ashwatthama, while Kamal was spotted in casual attire rather than his Supreme Yaskin look from the first installment.

Interestingly, the two actors did not share any scenes in the original film. The pictures, though, hint at the possibility of Ashwatthama and Supreme Yaskin finally coming face-to-face in the sequel.

Set in a post-apocalyptic dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in Kashi, Kalki Part 1 follows a mission to protect a lab subject's unborn child, who is believed to be the avatar Kalki. The sequel is expected to expand the futuristic world with elements of science fiction and mythology, drawing heavily from the Mahabharata and its themes.

The conflict surrounding Supreme Yaskin is likely to remain at the heart of the story, while the mission to protect the prophesied child is also expected to play a key role in the narrative. On the work front, Prabhas is currently busy with Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is expected to hit the cinemas in December.

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