Olivia Dean To Headline Lollapalooza India 2027 After Grammy Win

Lollapalooza India is gearing up for another exciting edition with a major international name joining its 2027 lineup. British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean is set to headline the festival following a breakout year that has firmly established her as one of the rising names in global music. The artist won her first Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2026.

On August 28, Olivia Dean teased her India visit by sharing a picture from her tour on Instagram Stories, accompanied by an Indian flag emoji and the words, “See you soon?” The post directed fans to an India-specific RSVP page, which carried the message, “India! more coming soon...” Those who signed up have now received their answer.

On Tuesday morning, registered fans received a direct message from the singer confirming the news: “I'm headlining Lollapalooza 2027!!” The message also included an artist-sale link and a code giving fans access to the first release of tickets. The link leads to a BookMyShow ticketing page, where the code can be used to access the sale.

While Lollapalooza India is yet to officially announce its full 2027 lineup, Olivia has seemingly been revealed as one of the festival's headline acts ahead of the formal announcement.

Born in London, England, Olivia Dean skyrocketed to global fame following the release of her massive sophomore album, The Art of Loving. In 2025, she became the first female solo artist in history to have four singles simultaneously in the U.K. top 10, including Man I Need, So Easy (To Fall in Love), Nice to Each Other and her Sam Fender collaboration Rein Me In.

More About Lollapalooza India 2027

Lollapalooza India 2027 will return for its landmark fifth edition on January 23 and 24 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. Organised by BookMyShow and C3 Presents, the massive two-day event will feature over 20 hours of live music across four stages.

While the complete official lineup is yet to be announced, expected artists include global girl group KATSEYE, Limp Bizkit, indie rock band Fontaines D.C. and pop-rock group 5 Seconds of Summer.

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