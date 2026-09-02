Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan Help <i>Shirdi Ke Sai Baba</i> Actor Sudhir Dalvi As Hospital Bill Rises To Rs 15 Lakh: Report

Actor Sudhir Dalvi, best known for his role in Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, was hospitalised in October 2025 after suffering from "life-threatening complications caused by sepsis". As the hospital bills exceeded Rs 15 lakh, leading actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan stepped in to help the senior actor, revealed his wife Suhas Dalvi during a recent conversation.

"When the news spread that we were unable to meet hospital bills, many from the film industry came forward to help financially. I can't immediately recall all the names. But Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar were among the first to help. There were so many others from the film industry and outside. My husband is best known for playing Sai Baba. So many Sai bhakts came forward to help. Who says we've become a heartless people? The love and generosity after my husband's illness is overwhelming," Suhas told Subhash K Jha for BollySpice.

Sharing his health update, Suhas said, "He is at home now. He still has to walk with the help of a walker, and his mind is disoriented. But he is happy to be home. So am I. The hospital was not only expensive, the aura of being in a hospital is also very intimidating for a patient."

The infection critically impacted his joints and caused a loss of limb mobility, leading to a long stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). As the medical bills surpassed ₹10 lakh and crawled toward an estimated ₹15 lakh, his family made a public appeal for financial help, as per the report.

In December 2025, the Bombay High Court permitted the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust to donate ₹11 lakh to aid his treatment expenses.

"My husband has received all the medical help he could get. Now it is just prayers that he needs. His recovery is slow. I am myself old and asthmatic. But I am doing my best to look after both of us," Suhas added.

Sudhir worked in the industry for over three decades. He first rose to prominence for playing Guru Vashishta in Ramanand Sagar's television show Ramayan. He later appeared in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, which made him a household name.

He has also featured in hit television shows such as Chanakya, Jai Hanuman, Vishnu Puran, Buniyaad and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, among others.