'My Heart Breaks For Little Kids': Sonu Sood To NDTV On Nepal Flash Flood Tragedy

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is in Nepal to help the people affected by the terrifying flash floods in the country. The actor, who arrived in the capital Kathmandu with essential relief supplies and hit the ground running for rehabilitation efforts, exclusively spoke to NDTV in an interview.

In the conversation, Sonu Sood said that it's important for everyone to "do whatever we can" to help people affected by the flash floods in Nepal.

"They need us... all these little kids in these relief camps with their families but their parents are missing. It breaks my heart when I see all of them. We feel so helpless in the face of what all is happening," the actor told NDTV.

Sonu Sood, who became a real-life hero during the COVID-19 lockdown by arranging buses, trains, and chartered flights to help thousands of stranded migrant workers return safely to their hometowns, narrated an incident from a relief camp in Nepal.

"I went to this place where all the families who had lost their homes and loved ones are housed. I was talking to this little girl called Christina who was eight-nine years old. Her little brother was with her but she was all smiles and told me, 'Everything will be fine.'

"When I was meeting people, this little girl followed me throughout till I sat in my car. I wish I could adopt her, do something, I feel so helpless. It's important for all of us to do whatever little we can to help and I'm sure it'll change a lot of things," he added.

Asked what his message would be to people, Sonu Sood said, "We are very fortunate that we are living in safe places... No matter how busy you are, take out some time, think about these families who have lost everything they had. I think it's important to spare some time from your daily life, send some donations to them, send whatever you can. And not only in Nepal but wherever any crisis unfolds, every individual should come forward. We shouldn't think that this is the duty of a government, ministers, or anyone. It's our duty as a human being, as an Indian to do good in life.

After reaching Nepal, the actor shared an Instagram post with the locals, promising further support from his end.

"They lost their homes, their families, their childhood... but together, we will help them find a new beginning. Nepal, you are not alone," he wrote in the caption.

Over 1,000 people have lost their lives in the devastating Nepal flash floods.

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