"Pure Cinematic Magic": Madhur Bhandarkar Reviews <i>Hanuman Ansh</i>, Calls It A 'Case Study' For Bollywood

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh was released in theatres on 7 August. The film opened to Rs 10 lakh. Now, 24 days later, it has crossed Rs 40 crore at the Indian box office. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has now taken to X to praise the film.

He wrote, "Witnessed pure cinematic magic watching #HanumanAnsh in the theatre. The audience was completely glued to the screen! @filmervishal's direction is wonderfully honest and tender, while actor Shobhinav Satya's portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba is completely natural and flawless."

He added, "This small-budget film with a non-star cast is a crucial case study for the entire Indian film industry. It proves that true conviction and powerful storytelling always triumph over big-budget films at the box office."

"My heartiest congratulations to the entire team, including the producers, actors and technicians, for their brilliant dedication, and a big thank you to the audience for making this incredible film a roaring blockbuster!"

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 40.13 crore net and Rs 47.33 crore gross in India. The film has clocked 20,613 shows so far.

Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays Maharaj Ji at another stage of his life. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K. Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes and holds a U certificate.



Also Read: Hanuman Ansh: From Rs 10 Lakh Opening To Almost Rs 50 Crore, Decoding The Surprise Success Of The Neem Karoli Baba Film