Lay's, Kurkure, Maggi Expiry Dates Altered In Multi-Crore Racket In Mumbai

A food-safety crackdown in Navi Mumbai has uncovered a racket in which manufacturing and expiry dates on packaged food products were being altered before the goods were repackaged and prepared for export.

Products bearing the names of some of India's most recognisable food and beverage brands -- including Lay's, Kurkure, Maggi, Knorr, Rasoi, Hellmann's, Thums Up and Limca -- were among the stock seized during a joint operation by the Maharashtra Food And Drug Administration (FDA) and Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

These seized packets included Classic Salted, Magic Masala, Spanish Tangy Tomato, Sizzling Hot and Lemon Chilli variants.

Several Kurkure products were also found including Masala Munch, Red Chilli Chataka, Naughty Tomato, Solid Masti, Green Chutney, Schezwan Chutney and Puffcorn Yummy Cheese.

Other packaged foods recovered during the operation included Maggi Masala and Atta Noodles, as well as Fun Flips.

The stock also included Knorr Mushroom Soup, Rasoi curry pastes and Hellmann's mayonnaise.

Beverages including Thums Up and Limca were among the other branded products listed by authorities.

The operation was conducted between August 24 and 29 at the premises of Sadhana Enterprises in the Turbhe TTC Industrial Area, following information received by the police's central crime branch.

According to the FDA, dates printed on food packaging were being removed or overwritten. FDA officials allegedly found inkjet printers, thinners and specially prepared stickers being used to erase or cover the original manufacturing information.

FDA officials allegedly found that labels carrying information about ingredients and nutritional content were being removed and replaced with new stickers.

Police and food-safety officials secured the warehouse during the operation, with security cordons placed around the premises.

Besides Mumbai, export-import companies from Delhi and Noida are also involved.

The FDA said 8,442 cartons linked to 10 exporter companies, with a declared value of Rs 75,21,269, were seized during the operation. An additional quantity of unlabeled stock and expired food products, valued at about Rs 30,600, was recovered directly from the premises.

The total value of the seized material stood at about Rs 75 lakh, according to the FDA. Some preliminary information about the raid had put the seized quantity at 4,142 cartons worth more than Rs 75 lakh. In a subsequent statement, the FDA put the figure at 8,442 cartons associated with 10 exporter companies.

