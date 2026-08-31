Nepal Flash Floods LIVE Updates: The rescue operations in Nepal and China have entered day 6 today to find thousands of people missing after flash floods unleashed a catastrophic mudslide across the Himalayas last week.

A glacier collapse led to a sudden massive flood in the Bhotekoshi River in the Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on August 26, causing widespread damage.

Nepal's disaster authority has said that 781 people had died, while 2,502 are still missing, including 592 foreigners. On the Chinese side, authorities said 16 people were killed in Gyirong County and 546 were missing.

Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: Follow Rasuwa Rescue Operations, Relief Efforts, Missing Persons And Weather Updates: