Nepal Flash Floods LIVE Updates: The rescue operations in Nepal and China have entered day 6 today to find thousands of people missing after flash floods unleashed a catastrophic mudslide across the Himalayas last week.
A glacier collapse led to a sudden massive flood in the Bhotekoshi River in the Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on August 26, causing widespread damage.
Nepal's disaster authority has said that 781 people had died, while 2,502 are still missing, including 592 foreigners. On the Chinese side, authorities said 16 people were killed in Gyirong County and 546 were missing.
Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: Follow Rasuwa Rescue Operations, Relief Efforts, Missing Persons And Weather Updates:
Nepal Flood News LIVE: List Of Foreigners Rescued On Sunday
At least seven Indians among foreigners who were rescued on Sunday.
List of Foreign Citizens Rescued on August 30, 2026 affected from the August 26 Rasuwa Bhotekoshi Flood pic.twitter.com/FeeJYy6XZn— NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) August 30, 2026
Nepal Flash Floods News LIVE Updates: Death Count Nears 800
Nepal's disaster authority has said that 781 people had died, while 2,502 are still missing, including 592 foreigners. On the Chinese side, authorities said 16 people were killed in Gyirong County and 546 were missing.
Rasuwa Flood: Search, Rescue and Relief Update- as of 30th August, 2026, 6:00 PM @moha_nepal pic.twitter.com/iJFSjq7o3a— NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) August 30, 2026
Nepal Flash Floods News LIVE Updates: Rescue Ops Enter Day 6
The rescue operations in Nepal and China have entered day 6 today to find thousands of people missing after flash floods unleashed a catastrophic mudslide across the Himalayas last week.
A glacier collapse led to a sudden massive flood in the Bhotekoshi River in the Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on August 26, causing widespread damage.