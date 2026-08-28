547 Killed In Nepal Floods, 85 Indians Rescued, Hundreds Remain Missing

The devastating Nepal floods have claimed at least 547 people and left more than 977 people missing, Nepal's disaster authority said on Friday. The Chinese state media said that the disaster that happened on Wednesday killed at least five people, taking the total casualties to 552. Together, the two countries have said that more than 1,500 people are missing.

Over 14,000 security personnel have been mobilised for search as rescue operations continue for the third day of the tragic incident and about 3,742 people have been rescued.

This has been the deadliest disaster for Nepal since a 2015 earthquake. The US Geological Survey said that the floods were caused by a glacial collapse that triggered a vast flow of icy debris.

After a dam on the Tibet side burst, the Nepali police issued a fresh alert on Friday. Security personnel and rescue and relief workers were told to stay on high alert and immediately move to a safe location if necessary.

China temporarily stopped rescue work when a lake made of debris started spilling over, but state media later said the danger was dropping and rescues were back on track. Officials are still trying to figure out if this lake is the same debris dam that Nepal warned had already burst.