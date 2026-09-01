After <i>Hanuman Ansh</i>'s Success, Explore Neem Karoli Baba's Kainchi Dham Ashram

Hanuman Ansh, released on August 7, 2026, is a devotional drama film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the movie initially struggled at the box office but gained momentum through positive word of mouth. Now, the film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, has grossed over Rs 50 crore worldwide.

The story revolves around 20th-century spiritual leader Lakshman Das, who left his home at the age of 13 following the demise of his mother. His spiritual journey and unwavering devotion to God earned him the name Neem Karoli Baba. He died in September 1973 in Vrindavan, but his ashram remains standing in Kainchi Dham, Uttarakhand. Several other ashrams associated with him can also be found across India and abroad.

Inside Neem Karoli Baba Ashram Kainchi Dham

Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Kainchi Dham was the first temple to be inaugurated, in June 1964. Situated around 40 km from Nainital, the destination attracts hundreds of devotees every day. According to the Taos Ashram website, activities and rules within the ashram are managed by its residents, and visitors are required to participate in the morning and evening aarti. The ashram remains closed for a large part of the year due to extreme cold weather.

Visitors also cannot stay at the Kainchi Dham Ashram unless they receive special permission from the Shri Kainchi Mandir Trust. There is no online booking portal, and if someone is granted permission to stay, the maximum duration is three days.

The official website is run by the Shri Kainchi Hanuman Mandir Trust, which also manages Shree Kakrighat Dham and Shree Hanuman Mandir, Bhumiyadhar.

Inside Neem Karoli Baba Ashrams In India And Abroad

A similar process exists for those wishing to stay at the Vrindavan Ashram. People must write a letter to the manager requesting accommodation, with stays capped at three days. They must also provide a reference from a devotee who has previously stayed there and attach it to the request.

Unlike Kainchi Dham, the Vrindavan Ashram is the Mahasamadhi Mandir of Neem Karoli Baba. Ashrams associated with him also exist in several Indian cities, including Lucknow, Delhi, Rishikesh, and his native village of Neem Karori.

Internationally, ashrams dedicated to Neem Karoli Baba operate in Taos, New Mexico, in the United States, and in Germany. According to the official Taos Ashram website, it serves as a sacred space for devotional singing, meditation, and spiritual discourses. Hundreds of devotees visit the ashram throughout the year, and anyone is welcome to explore its grounds.

The ashram opens daily at 6:45 am and closes at 8 pm. Devotees can also offer seva after speaking with the manager. Seva activities include sanitising spaces, preparing and distributing prasad, and assisting with housekeeping and other on-ground requirements.

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