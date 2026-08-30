From Rs 2.14 Lakh Alex Perry To Rs 6.6 Lakh Versace, Suhana Khan Brings High Fashion To Cartier Event

Fashion and Suhana Khan have once again made for a stunning combination as the actor stepped out in not one but two glamorous looks for a Cartier event. Known for her chic and contemporary style, the actress turned heads in luxe ensembles. Both pieces carried a hefty price tag. While one look featured a Rs 2.14 lakh Alex Perry dress as reported by The Times Of India, the other included a Rs 6.6 lakh Versace mini. Her high-fashion outings brought together understated elegance and statement luxury.

Suhana shared a string of pictures on her Instagram handle. The carousel post offered glimpses from the Cartier event, along with picturesque waterfront views, stunning sunsets, and a couple of adorable feline cameos. However, it was Suhana's striking fashion looks that stole the spotlight.

Suhana Khan's Rs 2.14 Lakh Alex Perry Look

For her first fashion outing, Suhana chose a plum strapless column dress by Alex Perry. Priced at approximately Rs 2,14,532, the outfit featured a corset-inspired bodice that accentuated its sleek silhouette, while the elongated cut gave the ensemble a sophisticated and contemporary appeal. The minimalist design allowed the tailoring to remain the focal point while still bringing a touch of classic eveningwear elegance to the look.

Adding a signature touch of luxury was a Cartier diamond necklace featuring the brand's distinctive feline-inspired motif. The statement piece instantly elevated the otherwise understated outfit. Despite its prominent design, the necklace complemented the dress without overpowering it.

Suhana kept her beauty look equally polished and elegant. Her hair was styled in soft waves, while defined brows, warm-toned makeup, and a muted lip completed the look. The subtle makeup palette allowed her outfit and jewellery to remain at the centre of attention.

Suhana Khan's Rs 6.6 Lakh Versace Mini

For her second look, Suhana Khan switched things up with a more playful take on luxury fashion. She opted for a lace-trim silk cady satin mini dress from Versace, reportedly priced at Rs 6,60,700. The mini dress featured delicate lingerie-inspired lace detailing, a smooth satin finish, and a feminine silhouette that added to its understated sensuality.

Suhana paired the Versace number with a Chanel bag, bringing another iconic luxury label into the mix. Together, the dress and bag gave the look an old-school luxury feel while still keeping it fun, youthful, and effortlessly chic.



