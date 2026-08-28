Viral Video: Internet Compares Kriti Sanon And Kangana Ranaut's National Awards Looks After Rakhi Ad Row

A few days ahead of Rakshabandhan, GIVA released an advertisement starring Kriti Sanon. Wearing a bralette top paired with a long sleeveless shrug and a skirt, she was seen tying a rakhi to her on-screen brother and her dog. There was nothing that seemed uncultured or out of the ordinary until some people began attacking the brand and the actor for her clothes.

Joining the debate were users from across social media platforms. Actor and parliamentarian Kangana Ranaut called the advertisement "intentionally creepy." Kriti Sanon clapped back at trolls and pointed out that ethnic fashion has evolved over the years. Meanwhile, GIVA pulled down the ad, saying, "Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media."

While the debate continues on social media, a section of users has gone down a rabbit hole, digging up Kangana Ranaut's old ads and videos from public events where she opted to wear Western outfits.

Internet Compares Kriti And Kangana's National Awards Looks After Rakhi Ad Row

A video has been circulating on the internet comparing the National Award looks of Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut. Social media users have pointed out that Kriti Sanon opted to wear a saree when she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for Mimi (2021).

On the other hand, when Kangana Ranaut was bestowed with the National Film Award for Best Actress for Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), she wore a strapless gown. A video of her receiving the award from then-President Pranab Mukherjee has also been going viral.

The clip is being circulated alongside videos of several actors receiving their National Awards in sarees. Social media users are not questioning Kangana's choice of clothing but are instead questioning what they perceive as her self-righteous comment on Kriti.

The actor reportedly took to Instagram and said, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of a variety of clothes. Today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today, why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options?"

Users have also resurfaced another advertisement featuring Kangana Ranaut. This time, she appeared in Nakshatra's Raksha Bandhan ad. The actor was seen posing in a white strapless outfit with structured sheer fabric on one shoulder. The internet is pointing out the irony and questioning the actor-politician for what they see as hypocrisy.

Kriti Sanon's Response To Rakhi Ad Row

After Kangana Ranaut's jibe at Kriti Sanon and other remarks that went viral, the Cocktail 2 star took to Instagram to share that she and her sister, Nupur, celebrate the festival of sibling bonding by tying rakhis on each other's wrists.

Kangana Ranaut and Kriti Sanon's statements on the Rakhi ad row. Photo: Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon/ Instagram

"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by her clothes!" she added.

After Kriti's statement, many people expressed disappointment with GIVA for pulling down the ad.

"If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the advertisement from all media. We wish you all love and positivity this festive season!" the brand said in a statement.

Social media users are hailing Kriti for standing by the advertisement and her choice of clothing, while questioning the jewellery brand for not supporting the actor and for failing to stand its ground.

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