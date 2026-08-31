"Make A Better Version": Sandeep Khosla Calls Out Urvashi Rautela Over 'Copy' Of Gigi Hadid's Saree

Urvashi Rautela faced backlash after appearing in a traditional outfit that closely resembled the famous Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree worn by supermodel Gigi Hadid. Now, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sandeep Khosla, one half of the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, has reacted to the controversy.

When NDTV's Mayank Chaudhary asked him about the growing trend of copying designer garments, producing them using quicker techniques and selling them at lower prices, and sought his views on the plagiarism of Indian luxury fashion, Khosla mentioned the incident.

He said, "See, I feel that if you want to plagiarise and you want to copy, make a better version of what we are doing. I mean, just the other day I was seeing, there's a lady called Urvashi Rautela, I think, you know, who wore a knockoff of Gigi Hadid for, right? And there was an influencer doing a whole post on how you can get an original Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit made where Urvashi got it made."

He added, "Firstly, Urvashi is wearing exact copy of our garment without a thought. Either she has no exposure, or she has too much exposure. You know? And then the person's actually saying, encouraging the copies to happen, which I find it really...there has to be at least some difference, no? Or do some...there should be a take of an artist themselves to do something else. I think also that's called very easy fashion."

On Designing For Shweta Bachchan's Wedding

In the same interview, Khosla shed light on some of the most memorable moments from his four-decade-long career.

Recalling one of the standout moments, he said being entrusted with Shweta Bachchan's wedding by Jaya Bachchan was particularly special.

"When Jaya asked us to do Shweta's wedding and we were dressing the entire family in our clothes, that was a big thing," he said.

Asked about the Bachchan family's fashion sense, given that each member has a distinct personality and style, Khosla praised Amitabh Bachchan's influence on men's fashion.

"I think Mr Bachchan is the ultimate cool person when it comes to fashion. He's always been a leader. He loves luxury, he wears luxury, and he carries everything so elegantly. He's made the men's shawl so popular and easy to wear for every man in the country. Whatever you give him to wear, he's unafraid to wear it. He's not following trends; he's setting them, and he knows that," said Sandeep Khosla.

Also Read: 'When Jaya Bachchan Asked Us To Do Shweta's Wedding, It Was A Big Thing': Sandeep Khosla