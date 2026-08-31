What Is Ayurvedic Smoking? Shenaz Treasury Tries Ancient Wellness Practice

Wellness trends often come with a touch of curiosity, and every now and then an age-old practice finds its way back into the spotlight. This time, it's Ayurvedic smoking, a traditional practice also known as Dhoompan, that has caught attention for its unconventional approach to respiratory and holistic wellness.

Actress and content creator Shenaz Treasury tried Ayurvedic smoking during a recent retreat in Kerala. Sharing her experience in an Instagram video, she says, "Nasal smoking helps you chill the hell out. Welcome to medicated smoking, guys. It's completely legal in Ayurveda. In fact, it is recommended.”

Curious about its benefits, Shenaz then asks a doctor at the retreat, “How is it good for me?” The doctor explains that the practice may help “strengthen your senses,” clear blockages in the nasal passages, and “relax your mind.”

Shenaz appeared to agree with the latter, adding that she did, in fact, “feel very relaxed.”

In the caption, she wrote, "What?! Smoking is part of Ayurvedic Treatment? This is medicated smoking. I was surprised too when the doctor prescribed an ancient Ayurvedic practice called Dhumapana, inhaling smoke from specific medicinal herbs. Traditionally, it was used for certain conditions involving the head, nose and throat, and different herbs were used for different purposes. But before anyone lights up, this is NOT the same as smoking cigarettes! Still, I did NOT expect to do this at an Ayurveda clinic!"

What is Ayurvedic Dhoompan?

As per the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences, Ayurvedic Dhoompan is an ancient practice of inhaling medicated herbal smoke to maintain respiratory health and balance the body's Vata and Kapha doshas.

Completely distinct from toxic tobacco smoking, this clinical procedure involves burning a custom-crafted herbal wick infused with healing ingredients like turmeric, guggulu, neem, and ghee.

Traditionally, the smoke is drawn in strictly through the nostrils and exhaled only through the mouth to cleanse the upper clavicular region. It serves as a vital component of a daily Ayurvedic wellness routine and acts as a post-therapy treatment after nasal drops to clear excess mucus, relieve congestion, reduce throat irritation, and sharpen the sensory organs.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.