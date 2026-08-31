Hrithik Roshan's Morning Started At 1 PM Today With A Gym Selfie, Green Juice And Clear Skies

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a series of photos. The Super 30 actor offered a glimpse into his morning routine, which included a beverage, a gym session, green juice, and a clear sky view to help calm the mind.

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Hrithik shared a few pictures in the afternoon (at around 1 pm) and wrote, "It's a good morning." In the first photo, he was seen enjoying a beverage. Another picture showed him taking a gym selfie while wearing spectacles. One image featured a glass of green juice, while another offered a clear view of the sky from a balcony.

Hrithik's girlfriend, Saba Azad, reacted to the post with heart emojis.

Take a look:

In other news, an old photograph of Hrithik has been going viral on Instagram, thanks to Ameesha Patel, who made her acting debut opposite him in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000.

The blast-from-the-past picture is from Hrithik's birthday celebration. In the photo, Ameesha Patel can be seen having fun with the birthday star, alongside Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and singer Mika Singh.

"SUNDAY THROWBACK - a super fun night at @hrithikroshan's birthday celebrations!! Truly a night to remember," Ameesha wrote in the caption.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's spy action thriller War 2, which was released in August 2025. He also made a special appearance in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha.



Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Son Follows Family Legacy, Makes Music Debut As An Independent Artist