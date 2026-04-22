Why Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina, 54, Focused On Strength Training After Jaundice Diagnosis

Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan, took to social media to share a video of herself, revealing that she recently suffered from jaundice. She said the experience made her realise the importance of strength training.

About The post

Sharing the video, Sunaina, 54, wrote, "I didn't understand the importance of strength training until my body slowed me down. Jaundice was a reminder that feeling strong matters more than looking strong. If you've been waiting for a sign to start... this is it. Become."



In the video, Sunaina was seen saying, "Did you know strength training isn't about muscles. Before jaundice, since I've hardly trained, simple things felt harder. My energy was low, and I could barely move. That's when I realised it isn't about how you look but about how you feel. So, I started strength training. Not for muscles, but to build strength, to move better, to support my joints, and to feel stable again,"



Reacting to the post, her father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, commented, "Keep going."

Internet Reacts

Sunaina's post received widespread support online. One user wrote, "Suniana ji, you are amazing and you have great strength and stamina. Keep it up! By building such strong stamina, you can present yourself even better in the world."

Another comment read, "So much honesty and power in this. you're not just unbreakable, you make everyone around you feel stronger too."

Other comments included, "Once a champion always a champion!" and "The way you turned your pain into strength... it's not just inspiring, it feels real. The kind of strength that isn't loud, but stays... and changes people quietly. Your journey doesn't just motivate, it reminds us what truly matters - feeling strong from within. And somewhere, without saying it out loud... there's a part of my day that still revolves around those little glimpses - your world, your moments. It's strange how someone's smile can feel like a small win of your own."

Fatty Liver Diagnosis

Sunaina recently also revealed that she had been diagnosed with fatty liver. Speaking in a separate video, she said, "I was diagnosed with grade 3 fatty liver. I was addicted to junk food, and alcohol addiction made it even worse."

"And I didn't realise how much it was affecting my body. When I saw my reports, I had two choices - ignore them or heal my body. So, I made one decision," she noted.