<i>The Big Bang Theory</i> Star Mayim Bialik On GLP-1 "Nightmare": 'Diarrhoea, Sulphur Burps, Sneezing Attacks'

Amy Farrah Fowler, played by Mayim Bialik, was often mocked for her style in The Big Bang Theory. In one of the episodes, Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch, crossed a line when she pointed out that Amy was insecure because of her "unattractive" body, and she immediately apologised.

Everyone took this bitter pill with dark humour. After all, it was a sitcom. Every character was flawed and had insecurities that their friends made fun of. But for Mayim Bialik, insecurities around body image also shaped her real life.

For The Free Press, the neuroscientist wrote an experiential piece documenting her "nightmare" with GLP-1, a widely sought-after Type 2 diabetes drug that has shown promising results for weight loss.

Weight Gain And Early Menopause

Mayim Bialik wrote that she was "blissfully unaware" of her weight gain as a young child who grew up in front of the camera, where her appearance was scrutinised weekly. "I was naturally lanky and athletic, and I ate whatever I wanted with no concern for weight gain. All that changed when, as a teenager, I was put on medication to manage my moods, and weight gain followed me from there," she shared.

"By my 40s, still actively working as an actress, I acquired a deep sense of shame around my body. At a size 6, I felt obese. By the time social media arrived-with its fixation on being thinner, more toned, more surgically perfected-that pressure tipped into a disordered relationship with food that I have spent years trying to untangle." the actor narrated her experience.

Bialik experienced an early menopause, and in the last few years, she has put on 20 pounds (approximately 9 kg). "I also don't seem to have the discipline, motivation, or time to lose them," she wrote.

However, she said that she did not opt for injecting herself with GLP-1 to lose weight. "I went on a weight-loss drug because a doctor told me it might help ease symptoms I've struggled with for basically my entire adult life."

Mayim Bialik's Autoimmune Condition

The Blossom actor shared that she was only 23 when she was diagnosed with Grave's disease, an autoimmune condition. "My immune system forgot that my thyroid was a part of my body and attacked it, sending it into an overactive storm that made me very, very sick," she shared.

She added that in 1998, there was no concept of lifestyle or diet. Hence, she tried hundreds of other ways that made her condition worse.

"Twenty-five years, four unexplained hernias, and four exploratory surgeries later, I was well past perimenopause and drowning in symptoms I couldn't explain: full-body rashes and welts, severe histamine reactions to foods and smells, palpitations, hourly wake-ups for an entire year, crying jags alternating with crippling depression," the neuroscientist wrote.

It was only a few months ago that three doctors suggested trying GLP-1 drug for its promising results in reducing inflammation, which is often the factor driving autoimmune conditions.

Mayim Bialik's "Nightmare" With GLP-1 Drug

Following prescriptions from doctors, Mayim Bialik took one shot of the lowest dose of a synthetic GLP-1, and what followed was a series of side-effects.

"Explosive, uncontrollable diarrhea. Sulphur burps, so violent they left me afraid to open my mouth in public. Sneezing attacks every time I tried to eat or drink-which apparently has a name, snatiation. Cramping. Bloating. Full-body aching, as though I had the flu. And an inability to keep down even small sips of water without sprinting to the bathroom with yet more explosive diarrhoea. More than three times, I didn't make it," the actor wrote, sharing her ordeal.

"What followed was closer to an allergic reaction-the kind I once had to an antibiotic for a sinus infection, which led me to soil myself without warning and cancel a camping trip to spend the weekend on the toilet. This was that, but for three days," she further noted.

For the first two days, she could hardly stomach anything, not even electrolytes, leaving her weak. She was in touch with her doctors, and a nurse was sent to her home to administer IV fluids.

"What shocked me was how unsurprised my doctor and this nurse seemed. Extreme side effects, they told me, were not unusual. I couldn't wrap my head around that-and seeing a gastroenterologist at this stage was deemed overly conservative," the neuroscientist noted.

She was shocked to know that her experience wasn't rare. In fact, nausea, diarrhoea, and vomiting are common complaints associated with GLP-1 drugs. She still wanted to continue thinking that at least she would lose some weight, but her "exhausted body" and "aching joints" made her give away the "remaining hundreds of dollars of shots".

When doctors could not explain her symptoms, she turned to the Internet and found that many other people had similar complaints. However, they also thought that they were experiencing it all because they did something wrong.

A doctor confirmed that her "reaction was dramatic, but it was not unusual".

"He told me to expect a full month of alternating diarrhoea and constipation, hopefully at decreasing frequency. Eat bland foods. Drink water. Don't get dehydrated," she shared.

Concluding the narration, she shared that when she was leaving the hospital, she caught her reflection and realised she had lost her double chin, on which she had been fixating for months. She also realised that her skirt had started to sag at her hips.