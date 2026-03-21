How A YouTuber Lost 10 Kg With Mounjaro And What It Did To His Emotions: 'Life Was Flat'

Mounjaro, GLP‑1, and Ozempic are no longer just buzzwords but are being viewed as a magical potion for weight loss, especially in a country like India, where 56 million children could be affected by obesity by 2040, according to the World Obesity Atlas 2026 report.

For many, these drugs, which are now available over the counter in many pharmacies, are shortcuts. Instead of exercising and dietary control, they would rather get injected and get into shape without putting in the hard work. For others, these drugs are prescribed by doctors, depending on their health.

Irrespective of this, these drugs have side effects. When taken under the supervision of an expert, a person is better equipped to deal with them, whereas in the other case, people are bound to regain the weight quickly and struggle to manage other side effects.

Recently, a YouTuber who identifies as Sikandar uploaded a video charting his weight‑loss journey with Mounjaro. He not only lost 10 kg in three months but also lost his desire to have fun in life.

Here is what happened to him:

How Mounjaro Affected YouTuber's Emotions

Sikandar shared that after taking Mounjaro, he realised something. He used to be a deeply emotional person, but he felt nothing while he was on the drug. He shared that he forced himself to laugh at jokes and stayed neutral in situations that would otherwise drive him to react - positively or negatively - depending on what he was dealing with.

I lost 10KGs on Mounjaro. Looksmaxxing with a cheat code. GLP-1s become generic tomorrow. Be warned though. While I lost the weight, my emotions became flat. Been off it for 10 days now, and I feel EVERYTHING again.



Have made a full video on my experience (link in thread) pic.twitter.com/LKZOlm1pmW — Sikandar (@VinamreKasanaa) March 20, 2026

"Life is flat," he said in the video. He became an uncaring person, a trait completely opposite to his personality.

Sharing his experience, he said that he did not feel the urge to drink or do anything. He only felt a wave of emotions when he played table tennis, but after that, his emotions were stable in a neutral phase.

"While I lost the weight, my emotions became flat. Been off it for 10 days now, and I feel EVERYTHING again," he shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

How Mounjaro And Weight Loss Drugs Impact Emotions

Sikandar shared that he came across Dr Shin Geon‑yeong's post on X regarding emotional flatlining as a side effect of weight‑loss drugs. The Busan‑based doctor shared on March 3, 2026, "We initially thought GLP-1s like Ozempic, Tirzapeptide and Retatutride just reduced food cravings. Now, we know they work for alcohol, cocaine, gambling and other addictions too."

We initially thought GLP-1s like Ozempic, Tirzapeptide and Retatutride just reduced food cravings. Now, we know they work for alcohol, cocaine, gambling and other addictions too



But do you know what runs on exactly the same circuit?



Falling in love



GLP-1 receptors sit in the… — Dr. Shin Geon-yeong (神建永), Ph.D. (@asparagoid) March 3, 2026

He added that the place where the urges for addiction are born is the same circuit that regulates emotions, such as falling in love.

"GLP-1 receptors sit in the exact same brain regions that light up when you're in love. The insane thing about them is that they don't just suppress appetite. They suppress wanting in general, including romantic craving another person," he added.

He noted that 60 million people are now on these anti‑desire drugs, and it all happened in the blink of an eye. He was referring to the sudden popularity of weight-loss drugs and how people are taking the jabs without realising the cost they will be paying, or maybe the loss of emotions is insignificant compared to the drastic movement on the weighing scale.

"I predict in the coming years, we will see people on these drugs be less able to fall in love. We will also see them fall out of love, or be unable to feel it, in relationships that were previously great," Dr Shin Geon-yeong wrote, predicting the future.

The Busan-based doctor was not speaking theoretically. Studies published in the National Library of Medicine, eClinicalMedicine, and JAMA Psychiatry have concluded that weight-loss drugs can indeed help with alcohol abuse by suppressing cravings.

Also Read | Can Weight-Loss Drugs Make You Fall Out Of Love? The Science Behind The Viral Ozempic Theory