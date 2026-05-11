Influencer Shares How She Lost 5 Kg In 4 Weeks After Taking Mounjaro

Weight loss injections have become one of the biggest talking points online right now. From celebrities to content creators, many people are opening up about using medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro to manage weight after years of struggling with diets, workouts, and constant calorie tracking. While the conversation often focuses on numbers on the scale, many users say the bigger change is actually mental – especially the way these medications affect cravings, food noise, and emotional stress around eating.

A content creator, named Kaajal, recently shared her own experience on Instagram after completing four weeks on Mounjaro. In the video, she revealed that she has lost 5 kg in just one month, and admitted that the sudden progress feels both exciting and scary at the same time.

Weight Loss Journey With Mounjaro

“My brain is in full-blown panic because I have lost 5 kilos in the last 4 weeks,” she said at the start of the clip.

Kaajal explained that she started her “weight loss injection journey” on April 4. Interestingly, she said her daily lifestyle has mostly remained the same. According to her, she still works out “3-4 times a week” and continues eating “about 90-100 grams of protein every single day.”

The biggest difference, she said, is that her calorie intake naturally reduced from around “1500-1700 to about 1300-1500.” That small shift, according to the digital creator, led to consistent weight loss for the first time in years.

She also spoke honestly about the emotional side of the journey. Kaajal shared that she has been trying to lose weight for almost a decade, which is why the current results feel difficult to process emotionally.

“I have been working on losing weight for almost 10 years. And now that it is working, my brain is not able to comprehend what is happening,” she said.

The creator added that the injections have helped quiet down the constant stress she used to feel around food and dieting. “I don't constantly keep thinking about food,” she explained, adding that she no longer feels trapped in thoughts about “willpower” or fear of failing again.

In her caption, Kaajal admitted that her “brain is waiting for it to fail, like everything else did.” She also clarified that her fear is not about staying on the medication long-term, but about learning how to trust progress after years of disappointment.

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