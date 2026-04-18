From Ozempic To Bariatric Surgery, Delhi Doctor Ranks 7 Weight-Loss Methods

What is the best way to lose weight? Ask this question to Google, and it will show you a long list of methods that you can try. Ask the same question to an influencer, and they will tell you what worked for them. It is only when you ask an expert that you get a balanced answer, based on which you can make an informed decision.

Dr Anshuman Kaushal, a robotic, laparoscopic, and bariatric surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, recently took to Instagram to rank the seven most common methods of losing weight. From the best options you can pick to the riskier choices you must be wary of, he shares crucial information that neither Google nor AI can consolidate for you.

Diet And Lifestyle Modification

It is a natural method to lose weight. If you modify your diet according to what your body needs, make sure to eat balanced meals, exercise every day, maintain a consistent sleep cycle, and eliminate ultra‑processed foods from your plate, you will not only lose weight but also notice your energy levels improving.

According to Dr Kaushal, this method does not need you to use any drugs or injections. You don't even have to spend a hefty amount to move the weighing scale. "It fixes metabolism at the root level, improves insulin sensitivity, reduces inflammation, and builds real discipline," he added.

This method is, however, best suited for people looking to lose around 5-8 kg. The only downside is that if you let loose and give up on your diet, weight regain is likely. Once hunger cravings kick in and you cannot control them, you are more likely to put the weight back on.

Rybelsus - Oral Semaglutide

This is Ozempic in a tablet. "For those who faint at the sight of needles, this is the entry point," Dr Kaushal said. He added that it can control appetite reasonably well and is considered suitable for mild to moderate weight loss for people with BMIs ranging from 27 to 30 who are also struggling to manage diabetes.

"But its absorption is tricky. It must be taken on an empty stomach, and you must wait 30 minutes before eating. Miss one step, and the drug may not work," the expert cautioned.

Ozempic

Ozempic, originally designed for Type 2 diabetes, is now one of the most sought-after weight-loss drugs. It has become a trend for Indian brides to get jabbed a few weeks before their big day so they look slimmer in their wedding trousseau.

It causes strong appetite suppression and has proven cardiovascular benefits. A person has to take a weekly injection. It works best for people with Type 2 diabetes and obesity, especially those with a BMI over 27.

Wegovy

Wegovy is a high‑dose injection of semaglutide that has been specifically approved for obesity. It can help a person lose up to 15 per cent of their body weight. However, it comes with its own set of side effects, including nausea, especially in the initial weeks.

Flagging the biggest drawback of the drug, Dr Kaushal said, "Stop the drug and the weight often comes back. This is a long-term commitment, not a short-term experiment." It is best suited for people with a BMI above 30, or 27 in the presence of comorbidities.

Mounjaro

Mounjaro, also known as tirzepatide, works on two receptors - GLP‑1 and GIP. "A weight loss of up to 22 per cent was observed," the expert explained.

He mentioned that the drug is expensive and comes with side effects. If you stop taking the jab, weight regain is likely. Much like Wegovy, it can be used by people with BMIs ranging from 27 to 30 and is a good option for patients for whom semaglutide did not yield satisfactory results.

Allurion Balloons

It is a swallowable intragastric balloon that does not require surgery, endoscopy, or anaesthesia. You swallow a capsule that inflates inside the stomach. For four to six months, it enforces portion control from within, allowing you to lose 10-15 per cent of your body weight.

It provides a strong metabolic kickstart and is considered excellent for breaking weight‑loss plateaus. However, it is a temporary solution and works best for people with BMIs in the 27-35 range. It offers relatively rapid results without surgery.

Bariatric Surgery

"This is not a weight loss procedure. This is disease reversal," Dr Kaushal explained. He assured that it helps a person shed 25-35% of their weight. It can improve diabetes and offer long-term survival benefits.

However, it carries surgical risks, and a person's anatomy changes permanently. Lifelong nutritional monitoring is required. "This is not a shortcut but an evidence‑based scientific intervention for severe obesity," he emphasised.

It is considered the best option for people with a BMI above 40, or 35 with comorbidities. "A good doctor introduces the patient to the right tools," he concluded.

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