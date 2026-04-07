How Much Nuts Should You Eat? Apollo Doctor Reveals The Right Portion

Dry fruits like almonds, cashews, raisins, and seeds have always had a “healthy” tag. They are packed with nutrients, easy to snack on, and often recommended in diet plans. But somewhere along the way, “healthy” started meaning “eat as much as you want.” That is where things go wrong. Just because something is natural or nutritious does not mean it is calorie-free or harmless in large amounts. Portion control still matters.

On Tuesday, Dr Anshuman Kaushal, robotic, laparoscopic, and bariatric surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, shared a sharp and relatable take on this on Instagram. His message is simple: Dry fruits are good, but overeating them can quietly ruin your diet goals.

The doctor starts with a very real scenario – midnight snacking. You open a box of almonds, cashews, and raisins, thinking, “It is healthy.” But as he puts it, “This is a decorated calorie bomb.” The problem is not metabolism, he says – it is portion control.

Dr Anshuman Kaushal breaks down dry fruits into three categories:

1. The Right Portions (The “Good” Department)

Almonds : 5–7 per day. Good for vitamin E and magnesium, but also high in calories.

: 5–7 per day. Good for vitamin E and magnesium, but also high in calories. Walnuts : 2 whole (4 halves). Rich in omega-3 and great for brain health.

: 2 whole (4 halves). Rich in omega-3 and great for brain health. Chia/Flax Seeds: 1 teaspoon. Enough for fibre and healthy fats.

His point? Even the healthiest foods must be consumed in moderation.

2. The Overrated Ones (The “Imposters”)

Raisins : High in sugar (about 65g per 100g). Not an iron shortcut.

: High in sugar (about 65g per 100g). Not an iron shortcut. Cashews : Easy to overeat. Higher in fat, but should be consumed occasionally.

: Easy to overeat. Higher in fat, but should be consumed occasionally. Dates: One medjool date = 16g sugar. Quick energy, but easy to overdo.

3. The Sneaky Ones (The “Fraud Wing”)

Honey-roasted almonds

Flavoured trail mixes

These may look healthy, but are often loaded with added sugar.

Dr Kaushal also highlights something called the “health halo effect.” When we believe a food is healthy, we stop tracking how much we eat. And as he puts it perfectly, “Guilt-free does not mean calorie-free.”

Dry fruits are like medicine. The right dose helps. Too much can backfire. The doctor concludes by sharing a simple rule: 5 almonds + 2 walnuts + 1 tsp seeds = enough for the day.

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