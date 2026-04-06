How To Eat Rice The Right Way To Boost Gut Health, Nutritionist Explains

Social media is a great place to get both information and misinformation. You come across many certified nutritionists and also self-proclaimed diet experts. The first kind offers information backed by science, while the others simply post pictures of food items with a big cross on them.

Over the years, you must have seen the internet turning rice - a staple grain in northern, eastern, western, and southern households - into the villain on your plate. Many claim it is loaded with carbs and causes blood sugar spikes in the body. But what if we told you that rice is not the devil, but rather that it is the way you eat it that prevents you from extracting its maximum benefits?

Kavita Devgan is a nutritionist who has interned at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. She recently shared two videos explaining how to eat rice properly so that it can boost gut health.

"Rice is not the problem. You just need to learn how to eat it smartly," she said.

Add Fat While Cooking Rice

The first step to making rice healthier is to add a little fat while cooking it. Nutritionist Kavita shared that pouring a teaspoon of ghee while cooking the grain is key. It improves satiety, keeps blood sugar levels in check, and helps you stay full for a longer period.

Cook And Cool Your Rice

If you have diabetes or are struggling to manage blood sugar spikes after meals, you should avoid eating hot rice. The best approach is to cook and cool it. The nutritionist recommended storing cooked rice in the freezer overnight and consuming it the next day. Why? According to the expert, this method is better for your gut, helps control sugar levels, and ensures lower glucose spikes after meals.

Change Your Order

Nutritionist Kavita Devgan said that changing the order in which you consume food can make a huge difference. Instead of starting with rice, begin with fibre-rich foods on your plate, such as salad or vegetables. Next, consume protein, including dal, curd, meat, chicken, sambar, or eggs. Only then should you eat the rice along with the remaining protein. This automatically helps control the portion size of rice.

Timing And Portions Are Crucial

The expert advised against consuming two fists of rice in a single meal. She suggested eating a larger portion earlier in the day and a smaller portion at night. While many people believe rice should be avoided in the evening, the nutritionist disagrees. She shared that she has prescribed rice to many of her clients, with the condition that it is eaten correctly.

She added that people who experience trouble sleeping at night should definitely include rice for dinner, as it boosts serotonin and melatonin levels in the brain and can help improve sleep quality.

Have Fermented Rice

"One of the healthiest ways to eat rice is in its fermented form," the nutritionist said in the video. Traditional options include idli, dosa, pazhaya sadam (rice kanji), and other regional preparations. Many celebrities have spoken about how eating kanji in the morning has helped boost their gut health.

Honestly, your grandmother was practicing gut health long before it became a trend. When eaten the right way, rice can help you build a balanced and gut-friendly plate, nutritionist Kavita Devgan concluded.

Also Read | How To Drink Smarter And Reduce Alcohol Effects? Gurugram Cancer Specialist Shares 5 Tips