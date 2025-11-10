Portion Control To Swapping Sides, 8 Ways To Cut Down Your Restaurant Calories As Per A Nutritionist

Eating out has become a part of modern life – whether it is catching up with friends over brunch, grabbing a quick bite during work, or celebrating the weekend at your favourite restaurant. But let us be honest — dining out often means eating more than you should, and not always making the healthiest choices.

From fried starters to sugary drinks, restaurant meals can sneak in a lot of extra calories. The good news? With a little awareness and a few smart swaps, you can enjoy your favourite meals guilt-free.

In September, New York City-based nutritionist Remi Divine shared an Instagram post that broke down exactly how to make healthier choices when eating out. His advice was simple, realistic, and perfect for anyone on a weight-loss journey.

Here's a breakdown of his tips:

1. Choose Cooking Methods That Work For You

Remi suggested going for dishes that are grilled, baked, steamed, or broiled instead of those that are fried, crispy, battered, or creamy. These cooking methods use less oil and keep the nutrients intact, making them naturally lighter options.

2. Skip The Sugary Drinks

His second rule was straightforward – skip the drinks. “Only have water with your meal,” he wrote. Drinks like soda, cocktails, or sweetened iced tea can quickly add up in calories and sugar. Water not only keeps you hydrated but also helps you feel full and satisfied.

3. Swap Your Sides Smartly

Instead of fries or chips, Remi recommended asking for a side of veggies or a salad. It is a simple change that can cut hundreds of calories while giving your body more fibre and vitamins.

4. Protein Comes First

The nutritionist suggested choosing your dish around a protein source such as chicken, turkey, or fish. Building your meal around lean protein helps you stay full for longer and keeps your energy stable throughout the day.

5. Control The Sauce

Remi advised asking for sauces and dressings on the side. This small move gives you control over how much you actually consume – a trick many nutrition experts swear by.

6. Choose Better Carbs

If you can, opt for whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, or sweet potatoes. These are slower-digesting carbs that keep your blood sugar balanced and your hunger in check.

7. Watch Your Portions

“Most restaurants serve huge portions,” he reminded. Consider sharing your meal or saving half for later. This helps you enjoy your favourite dishes without overeating.

8. Eat Mindfully

Finally, Remi emphasised eating slowly and paying attention to hunger cues. When you eat mindfully, you naturally eat less and enjoy your food more.

Dining out does not have to derail your health goals. With small tweaks like these, you can still savour your favourite meals and stay on track with your wellness journey.

