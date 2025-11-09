Gurugram-Based Nutritionist Shares What To Eat To Survive Delhi's 'Air Apocalypse'

Delhi-NCR is struggling to breathe, and it's no exaggeration. There is low visibility due to thick fog, people are complaining of persistent cough, and new studies about 'how the worsening AQI can harm your health' are alarming.

Staying indoors, installing indoor plants, using an N95 mask, and switching on air purifiers are among the most circulated tips (and evidently, the best tips for us to survive in this weather). We also need to be extra cautious about our diet and water intake.

Nutritionist Shares What To Eat To Stay Healthy In Delhi's Polluted Environment

A Gurugram-based nutritionist, Arjita Singh, shared a list of ingredients on Instagram about a week ago. These foods are expected to boost your immunity and help you fight pollutants in the air.

The list includes,

Jaggery

"Did you know jaggery acts as a protective agent in dusty and smoky environments?" the nutritionist said in the post. This is why workers in coal mines consume it. A study found that the sweetener can translocate dust particles from lungs to tracheobronchial lymph nodes. This helps to keep the lungs clean.

Omega-3 Rich Foods

Omega-3 is an antioxidant, and it is widely found in walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds. The nutritionist wrote that the compound can help the body fight internal damage caused by pollutants. You can have chia seeds with curd, sprinkle the seeds over salads and smoothie bowls, or enjoy walnut-based dishes.

Vitamin-Rich Ingredients

Nutritionist Arjita Singh mentioned that vitamins E, D, and C are among the best natural tools at disposal to fight the side effects of air pollution. They create a protective shield around your skin and help you address issues like dullness, acne, clogged pores, and others.

You get vitamin C from broccoli, kiwi, berries, and bell peppers. Vitamin E is available in avocados, nuts, and seeds, while Vitamin D is found in fatty fish, egg yolk, mushrooms, and supplements (for which you must consult a doctor).

Turmeric

According to the nutritionist, curcumin in turmeric is "your smog-fighting superhero". She added that it can reduce inflammation and even protect lungs from damage by pollutants. You should add it to your meals and make herbal tea with the spice. It is one of the reasons why new-age skincare products also have this compound; it boosts the health of your skin.

Holy Basil

Holy Basil (or tulsi) is rich in antioxidants; therefore, it can help you combat oxidative stress. A study published in the National Library of Medicine claims that the leaves of this sacred plant can protect 'organs and tissues against chemical stress from industrial pollutants and heavy metals'.

Apart from staying indoors, make sure to eat healthy food, so your body can fight against hazardous pollutants and dust particles you are inhaling with every breath.

