Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Death: What Los Angeles Police Said

Anunay Sood's untimely demise shook the world on November 6, 2025. The Dubai-based Indian travel influencer and photographer had 1.4 million followers on Instagram and was in Los Angeles, where he reportedly died on Thursday.

According to his Instagram, his last post was from a Bugatti event in the city. The influencer captioned the post, "Still can't believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines."

Statement Of The Police In Anunay Sood's Case

The cause of Sood's death remains unknown, and it has made his fans curious. There has been no statement from his family on the same.

However, speaking to Hindustan Times, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said that they received the information about the 32-year-old travel influencer's dead body in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

"Officers assisted the coroner and took a non-criminal/medical report," the officers told the publication. For those who are unaware, a coroner is a person whose job is to investigate the causes of death of people who have died mysteriously or violently.

Anunay Sood's Death

On November 6, 2025, Anunay Sood's family and friends posted the news of his death on his Instagram handle.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing," the statement read.

"We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowds near personal property," the family requested.

Anunay Sood was recognised for his photography skills and featured in publications like CN Traveller India, NetGeo India, and Lonely Planet India. In 2022, 2023, and 2024, he made it to the list of Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars.

