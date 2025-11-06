RJ Mahvash Recalls Last Chat With Anunay Sood: "We Were Just Planning F1 Trip"

Dubai-based popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood died at 32 on November 6, 2025. The cause of his death is not yet known. His friend and actor, RJ, author, content creator, and film producer Mahvash shared a screenshot of their last conversation on her Instagram stories, expressing how she is unable to accept his sudden death.

RJ Mahvash Heartbroken Over Anunay Sood's Untimely Death

RJ Mahvash had spoken to the travel influencer just two days before his death. Anunay had talked to her about the stunning view from Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury automotive event that showcases rare and classic cars.

Sharing a snap of their conversation, Mahvash wrote, "Anunay, my heart is sinking! We were just planning an F1 trip a few days back, and with a heavy heart, I heard this voice note again. A person so full of life. Always laughing, giggling... still unable to process it."

Instagram/RJ Mahvash

Furthermore, she added, "Abhi toh msgs kar raha tha yaar Vegas se tu.﻿ Rest in peace, buddy. Kisiki life ka kuch nai pata hai.. please bas sabke sath bahut acche se raho, kisika dil mat dukhao. Tum jao toh log Anunay ke tarah yaad karein sirf accha.﻿ (You had just messaged from Vegas, buddy. Rest in peace. No one knows what can happen in anyone's life. Please, just be kind to everyone, don't hurt anyone's heart. When you leave, many people will remember you like they remember Anunay, only for the good.)"

Anunay Sood's Girlfriend Shivani Parihar's Tribute

Recently, his rumoured girlfriend and Jaipur-based actress Shivani Parihar paid tribute on Instagram.

Shivani shared a picture with Anunay and wrote, "I still can't believe you're gone. My heart feels heavy, and everything around me just feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything. I don't even know how to process this; it doesn't feel real. Every little thing reminds me of you, your laugh, your voice, your messages, everything."

She added, "I don't know how to move forward without you. One moment, we were planning our forever, and now I'm here trying to understand how to live without you. I'll love you for the rest of my life, even if you're not here anymore. You'll always be a part of me. I love you so much. RIP. Hope to meet you super soon!"

However, soon after the post went viral, Shivani deleted it from her Instagram handle and shared it on her Instagram stories.

Background

Anunay Sood's family confirmed his death through an official statement shared on his Instagram handle.

It read, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request that you avoid gathering crowds near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. - The family and friends of Anunay Sood (sic)."

About Anunay Sood

Anunay Sood was a travel influencer and photographer with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 380,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. He was popular for his travel photos, reels, and vlogs.

Anunay Sood featured on Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years (2022-2024). He also ran a marketing firm.

