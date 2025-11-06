Anunay Sood's Girlfriend Shivani Parihar Posts, Then Deletes, Emotional Tribute: "Hope To Meet You Super Soon"

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has died. He was 32. The cause of death is unknown. Recently, his rumoured girlfriend and Jaipur-based actress Shivani Parihar paid tribute on Instagram.

What Did Shivani Parihar Post?

Shivani shared a picture with Anunay and wrote, "I still can't believe you're gone. My heart feels heavy, and everything around me just feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything. I don't even know how to process this; it doesn't feel real. Every little thing reminds me of you, your laugh, your voice, your messages, everything."

She added, "I don't know how to move forward without you, One moment we were planning our forever, and now I'm here trying to understand how to live without you. I'll love you for the rest of my life, even if you're not here anymore. You'll always be a part of me. I love you so much. Rip. Hope to meet you super soon!"

However, soon after the post went viral, Shivani deleted it from her Instagram handle and shared it on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Shivani's recent Instagram posts also suggest that she was in Las Vegas. She shared a series of photos from the same event Anunay attended.

Background

Anunay Sood's family confirmed his death through an official statement shared on his Instagram handle.

It read, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. - The family and friends of Anunay Sood (sic)."

Also Read: Dubai-Based Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Dies At 32, Family Issues Statement