Dubai-Based Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Dies At 32, Family Issues Statement

Dubai-based popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has died. He was 32. The cause of his death is not yet known. His family shared a statement on his Instagram page and requested privacy in this difficult time.

The statement read, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace."

Anunay Sood's last Instagram post was from Las Vegas.

Sharing a bunch of pictures from a car brand event, the social media influencer wrote in the post shared on Wednesday, "Still can't believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. Which one would you take for a spin??"

Who Was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood was a travel influencer and a photographer with over 14 lakh followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. He was popular for his travel photos, reels videos, and vlogs.

Anunay Sood featured on Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years (2022-2024).

According to the Forbes bio, Anunay Sood was a Dubai-based photographer who started out by documenting his travels on Instagram. He also ran a marketing firm.