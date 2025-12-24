How Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Died In Los Angeles: Cause Of Death Revealed

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood's untimely death last month had left the digital community reeling, with very few details available at the time.

Over a month later, the findings of the official coroner's report have now clarified what led to his sudden death.

What The Police And Coroner's Reports Revealed

Investigators have stated that Anunay Sood was found unresponsive inside his hotel room at the Wynn Las Vegas Luxury, where he had been staying while in the city for a car show. The coroner has concluded that the cause of death was the combined effect of fentanyl and ethanol toxicity.

According to The National, people who were with him initially assumed that he was in a deep sleep. When he did not respond to repeated attempts to wake him, emergency services were contacted. Paramedics carried out CPR and administered five doses of Narcan, which is commonly used to counter the effects of opioids, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The police report adds that some witnesses suspected an overdose. It also records that members of the group travelling with Anunay Sood had been attempting to procure drugs and had met a dealer, although it remains unproven whether the substance obtained actually contained narcotics.

Family's Statement After Anunay's Death

Anunay Sood's family had confirmed his death through a post on his official Instagram account shortly after the tragedy.

It read, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. - The family and friends of Anunay Sood (sic)."

Anunay Sood died on November 4, 2025, at the age of 32.

