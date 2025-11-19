Travel Influencer Anunay Sood's Death Connected To Possible Drug Overdose: Report

Dubai-based influencer Anunay Sood's sudden death in Las Vegas has taken a grim turn after a preliminary police report suggested that narcotics may have been involved.

The travel content creator was found unresponsive in his hotel room earlier this month. While the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed, new details from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department indicate that a possible drug overdose is being investigated.

Police Report Hints At Drug Involvement

Initial speculation surrounding Sood's death had been unclear, but a report cited by LA-based portal 8newsNow reveals that narcotics "may have played a role". According to the police investigation, Sood was accompanied by two women, one of whom was identified as his fiancee, Shivani Parihar.

The group reportedly met a man at around 4 am on the morning of the incident to purchase what they believed to be cocaine. After returning to the hotel room, the trio allegedly snorted the white substance using a USD 100 bill before falling asleep.

When the women woke up around 5 am, they discovered Sood unresponsive. Responding officers found a small bag containing a white substance at the scene. However, police have emphasised that the substance has not yet been confirmed and that toxicology results are required before determining whether drugs directly contributed to his death.

The Clark County Coroner's Office continues to list the cause and manner of death as pending.

About Anunay Sood's Death

News of Sood's death was shared on November 6, 2025, through an announcement on his Instagram account.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing," the statement read.

"We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowds near personal property," the family requested.

Sood's family, friends, and millions of followers were left stunned by the influencer's untimely death. Known for his striking travel photography and engaging digital presence, he visited 46 countries and aimed to travel to all 195. He also ran a Dubai-based digital performance and marketing agency.

His work had been regularly featured in publications such as CN Traveller India, NatGeo India, and Lonely Planet India. His inclusion in Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars list in 2022, 2023, and 2024 reflected his growing influence in the digital landscape.

