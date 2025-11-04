8 Tips To Protect Your Skin From Air Pollution, As Per An Expert

As winter sets in, the air we breathe gets filled with pollutants, and it's our skin that pays the price. Particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide and other factors cause oxidative stress, inflammation and damage to our skin's natural barrier. This can lead to premature ageing, dullness, and even exacerbate conditions like acne and rosacea.

Pollution continues to be a growing concern, so it's essential to take proactive steps to shield our skin from environmental stressors. Dermatologist Rinky Kapoor tells Health Shots that prolonged exposure to pollution can accelerate skin ageing, dullness, and inflammation. To tackle the problem, it is important to follow a consistent skincare routine that goes well with your skin's needs.

“Your skincare routine during the smoggy days should include gentle cleansing, mild exfoliation, antioxidant serums, and broad-spectrum sunscreen," said Dr Kapoor.

Here's Rinky Kapoor's full skincare routine for healthy and glowing skin:

Step 1: Deep cleansing

Use a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser to remove impurities and pollution particles without stripping your skin's natural oils. You can deep cleanse your skin twice a day with oil-based and water-based cleansers.

Step 2: Exfoliate

Exfoliate once or twice a week with a mild exfoliator containing AHAs or BHAs to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. An important tip is to avoid harsh scrubs that can cause micro-tears and make your skin more vulnerable to pollutants.

Step 3: Strengthen skin barrier

Apply a hydrating toner with antioxidants like vitamin E, niacinamide or rose water. Follow this with a lightweight essence or serum with ceramides, hyaluronic acid and peptides. They strengthen the skin barrier and help retain hydration throughout the day.

Step 4: Protect with serum

Use a face serum with vitamin C or other antioxidants like green tea extract, resveratrol or ferulic acid. It not only combats pollution effects but also fights oxidative stress and brightens your complexion.

Step 5: Moisturise

Combat dryness and flakiness from smog and dust with a hydrating moisturiser that suits your skin type. Opt for a non-comedogenic formula; gel-based for oily skin and creamy for dry skin. Look for a moisturiser that not only locks in moisture but also shields your skin from pollutants.

Step 6: Use sunscreen

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher daily, even indoors, to protect your skin from UV rays and pollution. Go for anti-pollution sunscreens that have ingredients like zinc oxide, titanium dioxide or antioxidants for double protection.

Step 7: Night care

Nighttime skincare is essential as your skin repairs itself overnight. After toning, apply a nourishing night cream or sleeping mask with ingredients like vitamin E, retinol, or niacinamide. For an extra boost, use an overnight detox mask 1-2 times a week, containing charcoal, clay or seaweed extracts to deeply purify your skin.

Step 8: Internal nourishment

Eat a diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and hydration to support your skin's resilience and radiance. "Include antioxidant-rich foods in your diet, such as berries, citrus fruits, spinach, and nuts", Rinky Kapoor said. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily to flush out toxins.