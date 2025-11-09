How Long Can You Go On Wearing The Same Bra Without Washing It

The year was 1914, when modern bras were first introduced, and since then, they have been a constant in the lives of women. Available in all shapes and sizes - strapless, full coverage, 3/4th coverage, tube, T-shirt, lacy, sports, wired, non-wired, seamless, padded, non-padded, they not only support breasts but also uplift them and make you feel confident.

Despite all that bras do for us throughout our lives, we find the ultimate comfort in unhooking them at the end of a day. It's comforting. While that may be the truth, another fact is that we often wear the same bra the next morning or the one after that.

It could be your favourite bra, which pairs well with every top, or does not show up with its lining. You wore the same bra because you didn't have time to wash it or were running late. The excuses (or explanations) are endless. Whatever the reason may be, all of us are guilty of repeating the same bra, day after day, week after week (or even month after month), without washing it.

Despite everything, your bra might still be supportive of your choices, but your skin can retaliate. There is an expiry date attached to everything, even to the excuses. The question is - how long can we wear the same bra without washing it?

Skin Ailments That Tag Along With Wearing The Same Bra Without Washing

Most of the time, we don't give a thought before picking up that bra we threw at the clothes-piling chair in the room. But later in the day, we often experience itching under the bust or back acne. These are the side effects of the lazy and convenient choice we made in the morning.

Rewearing a bra without washing can cause contact dermatitis. Photo: Freepik

"Acnes, as you know, can pop out at places on the body, and they can leave you with redness and angry skin," shared Dr Samridhi Saxena, Founder, Under The Layers Skin Hair & Laser Clinic, East Patel Nagar, New Delhi, in an exclusive chat with NDTV.

If you rewear bras after sweating in them, especially sports bras, you might even end up with boob acnes that result from the friction caused by the sweaty parts of the lingerie. The expert added that if the brassiere is stitched from synthetic material, it can even irritate the skin.

"I think one of the major concerns is because of the friction, and people can experience contact dermatitis, a severe condition that requires even more interventions," Dr Samridhi said.

Are Your Bra And Skin Not Getting Along?

If you have been experiencing boob acne, redness, and irritation, chances are that your bra is not getting along with your skin. And you are the culprit here.

A sweaty bra can cause bacterial and fungal infections. Photo: Freepik

Dr Samridhi shared that lingerie, made with synthetic materials and chemical-infused wires and clasps, can cause friction dermatitis. It means your skin is likely to suffer from flakiness and itchiness, and it can be painful sometimes."

She added that it happens because of the sweat and can contribute to bacterial and fungal infections. "One should change their bra every day and wear washed ones," said the dermatologist.

The expert also said that in summer and humid weather, the chances of skin flare-ups are more; therefore, she also suggested opting for a lightweight and soft cotton bra that will allow the skin around your boobs to breathe a little.

How Many Wears Is Too Many Wears?

Now that you know your favourite bra, if not washed, can be your worst enemy, it's time to dive into the logistics of washing. We connected with Krutik Trevadia, Executive Director, Juliet, a lingerie and loungewear brand, to answer some questions that are lighting up like tiny bulbs in your head.

You should wash regular bras after 2-3 wears and a sports bra after every wear. Photo: Freepik

"In India's climate, with heat and humidity, two to three wears is typically the upper limit for a regular bra. If you sweat easily, travel by public transport, or spend long hours outdoors, washing after each wear can be more comfortable," shared the expert.

As a thumb rule, you should wash regular bras after 2-3 wears and a sports bra after every wear. And with this, we should bid farewell to laziness when it comes to washing lingerie.

What Is The Best Way To Wash Bras?

Believe it or not, there is a correct way of washing your bra. According to the lingerie expert, the closer a garment stays in contact with your skin, the more care it needs.

Handwashing is the safest method to wash a bra. Photo: Freepik

She also swears by handwashing as the safest choice, along with cold water, mild detergent, and a gentle squeeze (instead of twisting and turning that might ruin the pads).

However, if you want to wash the bra in a washing machine, Krutik Trevadia suggests placing it in a wash bag and cleaning it on a gentle cycle. "But when it comes to drying them, air dry flat in shade," she added.

"Heat and harsh handling weaken the elastic. A well-structured bra, whether everyday cotton or a premium moulded style like the ones we create at Juliet, stays supportive much longer when treated gently," the expert mentioned.

Hacks To Freshen Up Bras In Between Washes

While you can wear your regular bra 2-3 times before washing, it does not mean that you should not freshen it up. After all, hygiene is above everything.

Air the bra out every night to freshen it. Photo: Freepik

Krutik Trevadia shared a few smart ways to make the lives of modern women easy.

Air the bra out every night

Allow brief and indirect sunlight for natural deodorising

Use a mild fabric refresher spray

Store in breathable sections instead of sealed cases

Don't believe anyone who says that washing a bra ruins it. The expert noted that proper washing protects your lingerie, but if you use hot water, twist them, wash them with jeans or heavy garments, dry them in harsh sun, and use harsh detergents, you might as well prepare yourself for purchasing new ones.

A bra is your all-time supporter, but only if you care for it and wash it regularly. If you ignore it (much like how your crush does with you), it will be on a revenge path, and your skin will bear the brunt.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Aces Monotone Makeup Look At Deeya Shroff-Mihir Wadhwani's Wedding