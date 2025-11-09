Woman Loses 12 KG In 3 Months, Nutritionist Shares Anti-Inflammatory Diet For Weight Loss

Weight loss can often feel like a long, complicated journey filled with diet trends and endless advice. But sometimes, the simplest approach – one that focuses on real food, balance, and nourishment – can make the biggest difference. That's exactly what Saloni, nutritionist and founder, MyFemily, proved in a recent Instagram post. She shared the story of a client who lost 12 kgs in just three months by following an anti-inflammatory diet.

In her video, Saloni broke down the complete day's diet that helped her client achieve these results. Here's a look at what it included and why it works.

1. Anti-Inflammatory Drink (7 am)

The day starts with an anti-inflammatory drink. As per a report published by Healthline, parsley and ginger green juice, lemon and turmeric tonic, bone broth, and greens and berries smoothie are some of the best anti-inflammatory options.

2. Soaked Nuts (7:30 am)

Next comes a handful of soaked nuts. Studies suggest that soaking nuts can enhance their flavour and increase their nutritional value. They become easier to digest and provide healthy fats that keep you full longer.

3. Drink For Skin (8:30 am)

This plan does not forget your skin. As per the Dermatology Medical Group of San Francisco, drinks like oat milk, green tea, fruit juice, coconut water and cucumber cooler can hydrate the skin and improve texture.

4. Protein-Rich Food (9:30 am)

A high-protein breakfast follows next. According to Harvard Health, foods like chickpeas, lentils, eggs, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, milk and tofu are excellent sources of protein.

5. ABC Juice (12 noon)

At noon, it is time for the famous ABC juice, made with apple, beetroot and carrot. It is loaded with vitamins and antioxidants that help in detoxification and improve energy levels.

6. Healthy Salad (2 pm)

Lunch includes a healthy salad made with your favourite veggies and a light, nourishing dressing. This helps maintain fibre intake and keeps digestion smooth.

7. Hormone-Balancing Seeds (5 pm)

Evening snacking gets a healthy twist with seed cycling. As per Healthline, the most common method instructs women to eat 1 tablespoon each of freshly ground flax and pumpkin seeds per day for the first 13–14 days of their menstrual cycle. During the second half of their cycle. Eat 1 tablespoon each of ground sunflower and sesame seeds per day. This helps support hormonal balance naturally.

8. Healthy Dinner (7 pm)

Dinner focuses on light, wholesome meals. As per MedlinePlus, baked meatballs, baked tilapia with tomatoes, beef and broccoli and chicken cabbage stir-fry are examples of healthy dinner options.

9. Antibiotic Drink (9 pm)

Finally, Saloni advises wrapping up the day with an antibiotic drink to promote gut health and recovery overnight.

Through this plan, Saloni shows that sustainable weight loss is not about restriction – it is about choosing foods that heal your body from within. The anti-inflammatory approach not only helps reduce excess fat but also improves digestion, skin, hormonal balance, and energy levels.

