How Anushka Shetty Stays Fit At 44 With Yoga, Plus 7 Expert-Approved <i>Asanas</i> For Weight Loss

First, let us take a moment and wish Anushka Shetty a very happy birthday. She turns 44 today. Besides impressing the audience with her acting chops, especially in the Baahubali franchise, the actress is also a yoga enthusiast. Do you know she was a yoga teacher?

Yoga offers a range of health benefits and can even promote weight loss. Last year, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared 7 asanas that could help in losing those extra pounds in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

Surya namaskar (Sun salutation)

Surya namaskar is a sequence of 12 yoga poses. According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, it elevates your heart rate and engages multiple muscle groups. The flowing movements coupled with deep breathing boost your metabolic rate, increasing your body's oxygen consumption and promoting weight loss.

Virabhadrasana (Warrior pose)

Virabhadrasana I, II, and III engage your shoulders, arms, legs, ankles, thighs, back and glutes, aiding in lower body strength. As per the yoga expert, these poses build lean muscle mass and increase the resting metabolic rate, allowing you to shed extra weight even when at rest.

Chaturanga dandasana (Plank pose)

Chaturanga dandasana strengthens and tones multiple muscle groups, especially the core muscles, arms, and legs. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar cites that staying in the position for an extended period improves posture and revs up your metabolism

Adho mukha svanasana (Downward-facing dog pose)

Adho mukha svanasana improves blood flow to the brain with your arms, shoulders, legs, and core at work. Besides strengthening your body, it also promotes better blood circulation and smooth lymphatic drainage, aiding in weight management, claims the yoga guru.

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

This pose requires you to stretch your abdominal muscles as you bend backwards like a cobra. As a result, it stimulates digestion and helps in faster metabolism. Bhujangasana also strengthens your back muscles, enhancing overall posture and core strength, reveals Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

Halasana (Plow pose)

According to the yoga expert, halasana is an inverted asana that stimulates the thyroid gland, leading to regulating metabolism. It tones and stretches the abdominal muscles, contributing to better digestion and metabolic function.

Navasana (Boat pose)

Although a bit challenging at first, Navasana is a great pose to burn more calories. It engages and strengthens your core by targeting abdominal muscles, offering better posture and improving your overall metabolic efficiency.