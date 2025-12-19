Inside Lily Collins's Rs 33 Lakh Wardrobe In <i>Emily In Paris 5</i>

The wait is officially over. The latest 5th season of Emily in Paris finally arrived on Netflix on Thursday, December 18. The romantic comedy-drama, led by Lily Collins, has become a cultural phenomenon, not only for its dreamy Parisian vibe but also for the standout fashion moments that have us taking notes.

In the new season, Lily Collins' Emily Cooper, a marketing mogul, takes on a new adventure – not in the City of Love but in Rome. As expected, her wardrobe collections echo a distinct flair of the city. Here's a breakdown of her designer outfits from the series.

Floral Co-ord Set

Expect Lily Collins to roam the streets of Rome in a signature Dolce & Gabbana co-ord set, worth £1,405 (approximately Rs 1.69 lakh). The floral shirt, featuring collars and a whimsical knot at the centre, comes with bold rose and leaf prints in deep shades of red and green. She teamed it up with a matching pair of floral shorts, coupled with Francesco Russo leather flats and Loewe sunglasses.

Polka-Dotted Co-ord Set

Polka dots might be a fashion trend of the past, but they are sure to stay, as seen in Emily in Paris 5. Lily Collins redefines the style aesthetic in a sophisticated Moschino set, priced at £530 (approximately Rs 63,900). The all-white number, comprising a chic-collared shirt and straight-fit trousers, has textured blue polka dots all over. Dorica S Goffre sandals, Carolina Herrera sunglasses and an Alameda Turquesa handbag complete her look.

Jumpsuit

Another sleek number from Lily Collins' Emily in Paris wardrobe includes a geometric-patterned Diane Von Furstenberg jumpsuit, costing £400 (approximately Rs 48,200). The body-hugging fit in a dark shade of maroon and white adds a classic edge to the overall look. Lily carried it effortlessly with a raffia Tod's bag, black sunglasses from Boss, and Sergio Rossi sandals.

Gingham Dress

Dolce & Gabbana marks a prominent presence in the latest season. Lily Collins slips into a regal monochrome gingham dress from La Ligne and Posse, amounting to £190 (approximately Rs 22,900) and £415 (approximately Rs 50,000) each. It is the chequered designs cascading all the way down from the sleeves to the ankle-skimming hem that steal the spotlight. Like Lily, you can combine the midi dress with Skyscraper heels.

Green Suit

True to Lily Collins' vibrant character, Emily, it is not a surprise to see bright-hued ensembles on the show. The most show-stopping of them all is the green and white striped Seblime blazer, priced at £120 (approximately Rs 14,500), paired with Claudie Pierlot printed shorts, costing £185 (approximately Rs 22,300). Adhering to the green colour palette, Lily chose chunky green Aquazzura heels, a Call It By Your Name trapeze bag, and Francesco Russo shoes.

Vivid Red Top

Another definitive look from Emily in Paris season 5 is Lily Collins' structured crimson blazer from Marc by Marc Jacobs, costing £156 (approximately Rs 18,800). She layered it over a strappy sweetheart-neckline Carretto-print top, painted in vivid shades of red, blue, yellow, and white. This Dolce & Gabbana silhouette is listed at £1,395 (approximately Rs 1.68 lakh).

Coat Dress

In one of the episodes, Lily Collins steps out in a neon-green, almost kimono-like coat dress, giving an unconventional spin to her quintessential Roman wardrobe. This Jade Mirabel double-breasted coat by Huishan Zhang stands at £1,775 (approximately Rs 2.14 lakh).

Pick your favourite.

