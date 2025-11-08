3-Ingredient Weight Loss Recipe For Breakfast, According To A Gut Doctor

When it comes to shedding those extra pounds, maintaining a healthy diet plays a crucial role in achieving your weight loss goals. Incorporating nutrient-dense foods and mindful eating habits can make all the difference.

Recently, gastroenterologist Shubham Vatsya shared a simple yet effective tip that could boost your weight loss journey. He suggested combining chia seeds and basil seeds with curd for your morning meal. This powerful combination is packed with protein, fibre and probiotics, which can help keep you full, support digestive health, and kickstart your metabolism.

Curd And Chia Seeds For Weight Loss?

In a post shared on Instagram, he wrote, "Curd + chia seeds or basil seeds is a perfect weight-loss breakfast. Curd gives probiotics for a healthier gut, and seeds add fibre that keeps you full longer. Your hunger drops, cravings reduce, and overall calorie intake goes down. Simple, tasty, and genuinely effective for fat loss."

How Chia Seeds, Basil Seeds, And Curd Affect Weight Loss

1. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds can support weight loss by increasing feelings of fullness, according to a Healthline report. They are high in fibre and protein, which help control appetite and slow digestion. Additionally, their ability to absorb water and expand in the stomach creates a gel-like substance that promotes satiety.

2. Basil Seeds

According to the NCBI, basil seeds aid weight loss primarily through their high fibre content. They create a feeling of fullness, reducing appetite and calorie intake. They also slow down digestion and release energy gradually, helping to control blood sugar levels and curb cravings. Their low-calorie density and omega-3 fatty acids boost metabolism and support overall health when incorporated into a balanced diet.

3. Curd

Curd can help with weight loss due to its high protein and calcium content, which promote fullness and boost metabolism. It also contains probiotics that improve gut health and digestion, as per a report by Mayo Clinic. To support weight loss, choose plain, unsweetened, and low-fat options and avoid sugary, flavoured versions.

Incorporating this simple chia, basil seeds and curd breakfast into your daily routine could be a delicious and natural way to support your weight loss and digestive health goals.

