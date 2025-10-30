Fitness Coach Shares 10 Ways To Lose Weight Without An Extreme Diet

For many people, fitness journeys often begin with certain preconceived notions about diet. One common myth is that extreme dieting is essential for weight loss. In reality, sustainable weight loss comes from balanced lifestyle changes rather than rigid diet plans. By focusing on nourishing habits and self-care, individuals can reach their fitness goals while maintaining a healthy relationship with food.

Raj Ganpath, a fitness coach with 18 years of experience, shares 10 practical and sustainable ways to lose weight without resorting to extreme dieting. In a post shared on Instagram, he debunked common weight loss myths and suggested simple lifestyle habits that can have a lasting positive impact on your fitness journey.

He wrote in the caption, "The first one is a sprint. Quick and hard. But you'll burn out in a few weeks and regain the lost weight soon after. The second one is a walkathon. Slow and sustainable. You'll be able to keep going for months and take control of your bodyweight and lifestyle."

Raj Ganpath listed some common myths about quick weight loss that many people tend to believe - such as exercising intensely every day, walking 10,000 steps daily, avoiding carbs completely, or cutting out junk food altogether.

As per Raj Ganpath's Instagram post, here is how you can actually lose weight:

Exercise optimally 3–5 times a week Walk often and stay active throughout the day Eat fewer carbs than you do now Eat less junk than you do now Eat more vegetables than you do now Include some form of protein in every meal Stop eating before you feel completely full Sleep enough to feel refreshed Drink a couple of litres of water every day Be mindful and patient

Weight loss does not have to mean deprivation. It is about consistency, balance, and making small, sustainable changes that last.

