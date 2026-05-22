Are Curly Hair Really That High Maintenance?

If you have straight hair, your haircare routine might look something like this: wash, dry, brush, and leave the house. Curly-haired people, however, often seem to follow an entirely different ritual. There are shampoos without sulfates, deep conditioners, curl creams, leave-ins, gels, oils, satin bonnets, microfiber towels, and routines that can sometimes take hours on wash day.

Which naturally raises the question: are curly hairs really that high maintenance, or has social media simply convinced us that they are?

Turns out, the answer lies somewhere in the middle.

Why Curly Hair Needs Different Care

According to Dr Radhika Raheja, Consultant - Dermatology & Hair Transplant, Asian Hospital Faridabad, curly hair is structurally different from straight hair, which is why it behaves differently too.

"Curly hair is shaped like a coil and it is not even," the doctor explains. "So the natural oils from your scalp have a hard time getting to the ends of your hair. That is why curly hair gets dry easily than straight hair. It needs a little moisture and it needs to be handled gently."

Curly hair can require more effort than straight hair. Photo: Generative AI

Unlike straight strands, curls bend and loop, which makes them more prone to dryness, frizz, tangles, and breakage. The scalp's natural oils struggle to travel evenly down the hair shaft, meaning curls often need extra hydration and gentler handling.

That is also why many people with curls avoid harsh shampoos, rough brushing, and excessive heat styling.

So, Is Curly Hair Actually "High Maintenance"?

In short, yes, curly hair can require more effort than straight hair. But experts say "high maintenance" does not necessarily mean difficult or impossible to manage.

Curly hair typically needs:

More moisture

Careful detangling

Frizz protection

Less frequent washing

Gentler styling techniques

But that does not automatically mean you need ten different products lined up in your bathroom.

"Straight hair can spread the oil from your scalp evenly but curly hair needs a little help," says Dr Raheja. "It needs moisture and protection. That does not mean that it has to be complicated."

For many people, a simple routine is enough: a gentle cleanser, a conditioner, and one styling product such as a curl cream or gel.

Why Curly Hair Routines Suddenly Look So Complicated Online

Spend five minutes on social media and you will probably come across elaborate curl routines involving diffusers, layering methods, overnight plopping, and products with names you have never heard before.

Experts say this is partly because social media has transformed beauty routines into content.

"Some people show us how to take care of hair in a lot of steps because it looks good online," explains Dr Raheja. "People should know that taking care of your hair is different for everyone. What works for one person may not work for another."

Curly hair itself is not one single category either. Loose waves, ringlets, and tight coils all have different needs. Climate, humidity, scalp health, and even water quality can affect how curls behave.

Which means a routine that works perfectly for one person may completely fail for someone else.

The Growing Business Of Curls

The rise of curl awareness has also created an entire industry around textured hair.

Globally, the curly haircare and styling products market is estimated to be worth around USD 5.9 billion in 2026, with projections stretching as high as USD 8.6 billion by 2033. Some broader industry estimates place the category even higher.

In India, the curly and wavy haircare niche is still relatively small but rapidly growing, with market estimates placing it at around Rs 300-400 crore in 2024.

The rise of curl awareness has also created an entire industry around textured hair. Photo: Google Shopping

Industry reports also suggest the category has expanded dramatically in recent years. A few years ago, India reportedly had around 75-100 curly-hair products. Today, that number is estimated to be between 400 and 450.

Consumers in the segment are also spending more. Some estimates suggest curly-haired consumers spend roughly Rs 1,500-2,000 every two to three months on specialised haircare.

The biggest reason? More people are finally learning how to care for their natural texture instead of constantly straightening or chemically altering it (or social media is making everyone spend more).

Do people with curly hair really need so many products?

Not always.

A basic curly-hair routine usually includes:

Shampoo or gentle cleanser

Conditioner

Leave-in cream

Curl cream or styling gel

Deep-conditioning mask

Some people may also use extras such as oils, mousse, scalp scrubs, satin caps, or microfiber towels, depending on their hair type and concerns.

But doctors warn that more products do not automatically mean healthier hair.

"Each product is used for a reason," says Dr Raheja. "Using too many products can be bad for your hair. It can make your scalp feel itchy or greasy."

Overloading curls with heavy products can lead to buildup, irritation, and limp hair. The key is understanding what your hair actually needs rather than blindly following trends.

Why Curly Hair Products Are So Expensive

Many curly-hair products are marketed as premium products because they contain richer moisturising ingredients such as shea butter, argan oil, and nourishing oils designed to combat dryness and frizz.

"Products for hair often have special ingredients like shea butter and argan oil," explains Dr Raheja. "These ingredients can be expensive. Some companies market these products as special or premium. That makes them more expensive."

Still, experts insist healthy curls do not always require luxury products or a shelf full of expensive bottles.

How To Maintain Your Curly Hair

Doctors say some of the best things you can do for curly hair are surprisingly simple:

Avoid excessive heat styling

Use a microfiber towel or cotton T-shirt instead of rough towels

Sleep on satin pillowcases

Avoid aggressive brushing

Keep your scalp healthy

Stay hydrated and maintain a balanced diet

"Some people can take care of their hair with just a few simple things. The key is to understand what your hair needs. Do not just follow what you see online," says Dr Raheja.

The Bottom Line

Curly hair does demand more patience, moisture, and technique than straight hair. But experts say the Internet has also exaggerated how complicated curl care needs to be.

"Taking care of your hair should not be stressful or expensive. Healthy hair comes from taking care of it consistently, using products that are good for your hair, not from using a lot of products," says Dr Raheja.

The real goal is not to achieve perfect social-media curls every single day. It is to keep your scalp healthy and your hair manageable in a way that works for you