Himalaya Wellness Launches Ayurveda Secrets Inspired by Simpler Routines

The Himalaya Ayurveda Secrets range is available on Amazon. When it comes to haircare, routines have increasingly become lengthy and complicated, with multiple products and steps promising better results. Not anymore, though. Himalaya Wellness has introduced Himalaya Ayurveda Secrets, a new haircare range, offering a simpler routine.

The new range, which includes a Hair Growth Oil and a Repairing Shampoo, is made using Ayurvedic "Vidhis". It is a traditional technique believed to improve the effectiveness of ingredients.

"Ayurvedic formulations are as much about the method as they are about the ingredients," said Dr Hariprasad VR. "Traditional preparation techniques help ingredients work more effectively."

The Hair Growth Oil is prepared using "Aditya Paaka Vidhi," a sun-matured infusion process that is aimed at supporting hair growth and fuller-looking hair, the brand said.

The Repairing Shampoo uses "Taila Paaka Vidhi," a slow-infusion method designed to repair damaged hair and improve smoothness and strength.

"Together, they form the kind of ritual Ayurveda was always about. Not ten steps. Not a rotating cast of actives. Just a few things, used with intention, given enough time to actually work," the company stated.

The launch comes at a time when many consumers are moving away from lengthy haircare routines involving multiple products and complicated steps and are instead focusing on fewer products used consistently.

The products are suitable for both natural and coloured hair and are designed to work together as a simple, two-step haircare routine.

"Both products are formulated to support the needs of virgin and coloured hair alike, extending these Ayurvedic benefits across hair types," the company said.

The new range combines traditional Ayurvedic practices with modern, easy-to-use products for everyday haircare, it said. "No elaborate ritual required. Just the right ingredients, prepared in a certain way, used with a little patience," the company added.

The Himalaya Ayurveda Secrets range is available on Amazon.

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