Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares 4 Diet Tips To Boost Hair Health

After seeing viral Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge clips in which Ranveer Singh flips his hair, the world is not only obsessed but also envious of the actor. While the memes surrounding his lustrous hair are funny, we all secretly wish for healthy and shiny locks.

Taking to social media, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared her tried and tested diet tips that have helped her keep her strands strong and shiny. "A list of foods you can eat so that your roots are nourished from within, because hair care is the next skin care," read the caption.

She further mentioned that she does not colour her hair, and that's her personal choice. She also mentioned that how soon your hair starts greying has more to do with genetics and the food choices you make.

Body Health Is Directly Proportional to Hair Health

"What improves your body's health also improves your hair health," added the nutritionist. She advised against too much dieting, removing rice and carbohydrates altogether from meals. "If the weight decreases, then along with it, hair will also decrease," she added.

The expert suggested eating rice once a day, at least. She also warned that no one gets fat just by eating rice. In fact, the grains are important for boosting hair health.

Include Local Seasonal Fruits In Your Diet

Rujuta Diwekar is a staunch supporter of seasonal fruits. Any nutritionist you would go to will ask you to include these in your diet for their multiple benefits. "Local and seasonal fruits like guava and gooseberries are rich in vitamin C," she said, adding that soon mangoes will flood the farmers' market in India.

Hair care tips for busy humans



A list of foods you can eat so that your roots are nourished from within. (Because hair care is the next skin care.)



P.S. i do not colour my hair out of my personal choice.



P.P.S. how soon your hair greys is genetics & food choices. pic.twitter.com/6mUUshjkMh — Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) March 23, 2026

The expert mentioned that vitamin C is a cofactor for iron, which means it increases the absorption of the mineral in the body. "When your haemoglobin levels stay good, your hair, its colour, density, look, and strength stay good," the nutritionist explained.

Include Pulses And Legumes

According to the celebrity nutritionist, we must consume pulses and legumes, including moong and arhar, once a day. "We get amino acids, vitamin B, and fibre from them that boost physical health and strengthen our hair," she added.

The expert explained that adding pulses and legumes to your diet also helps prevent unnecessary breakage.

Add Seeds To Your Diet

The last diet tip from Rujuta Diwekar was to add seeds, like garden crass seeds (halim), into our diet. However, she advised consuming them in their original form by adding them to kheer or laddu, only then can the folic acid and nutrients be extracted from them. This is the only way that these seeds can benefit hair and skin.

If you are consuming them with water like a shot, then you don't do anything for the body. "You won't get anything from them except stomach disturbance," she noted.

Hair Care Tips By Rujuta Diwekar

In the end, Rujuta Diwekar had three hair care tips to achieve strong and lustrous locks.

Oiling hair once a week is crucial, and leaving the oil for 30 minutes before washing

Comb and detangle your hair regularly

Accept your hair as is and avoid chemical treatments as much as possible

Instead of visiting a parlour regularly for harsh treatments, go back to your roots and your grandmother's guide to oiling to boost your hair health.