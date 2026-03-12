Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares 3 Easy Tips For Women To Beat The March Heat

March 15 is still a few days away, and temperatures are already soaring. In the afternoons, the heat is almost unbearable. According to reports, a heatwave has already hit Mumbai, with temperatures rising to 40°C. On social media, users are making memes about how India transitioned directly from winter to summer in a short span, skipping the spring season altogether.

Amid this, it is important to take care of yourself to avoid heat exhaustion, heatstroke, cardiovascular strain, and other health issues. The weather is even harsher on women experiencing perimenopause, menopause, or post-menopause. Nutritionist and author Rujuta Diwekar took to social media to share three easy tips to beat the March heat.

"Here are three easy hacks that are climate resistant, easy on your bandwidth, gut, and pocket, so only you look hot this March and not really feel the March heat, irrespective of where you've set the AC temperature to," she said in the video.

A Glass Of Coconut Water

The nutritionist suggested drinking a glass of coconut water with a pinch of sabja (basil) seeds by 12 pm every day. She clarified that sabja seeds are tulsi seeds and not chia seeds. "It works as a natural coolant, hydrates you, and aids your digestion," the nutritionist added.

Coconut water contains electrolytes, including sodium, manganese, and potassium, which is why many experts recommend it as a summer beverage.

Have Curd Or Buttermilk With Lunch

The second suggestion by Rujuta Diwekar is to have curd or buttermilk with lunch. However, she advised adding freshly roasted cumin powder to it. Both act as coolants and naturally calm the gut. "It allows you to look good, feel good, and avoid that afternoon slump," she added, while mentioning that curd should be a go‑to ingredient during summer.

Don't let the March heat get to you. These 3 simple tips will keep you cool.#food #home #tips pic.twitter.com/iLADtcUa3m — Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) March 12, 2026

Have A Banana In The Evening Or Post Dinner

Lastly, the nutritionist recommended adding bananas to your diet. "Either in the evening with dinner or post-dinner, have a banana because it is the ultimate gut calmer and coolant. It has electrolytes, it will add bulk to your stools, make your stomach feel light," she added.

The expert also said that these tips are especially helpful for women battling perimenopause, menopause, or post‑menopause, as digestion tends to slow down, particularly during weather changes.

"When that happens, we tend to pass wind or gas when we are least expecting to. If we actually had the confidence of men, we would lift our butt to pass wind, but because we are women, we have learned to constrict ourselves every single time," she added.

Breaking the taboo, she urged women not to feel ashamed of passing gas, as it is completely normal. However, she advised trying these hacks for smoother digestion and fewer hot flashes.

