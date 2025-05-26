How The Wellness Market Made The Menopausal Woman Its Newest Milch Cow

Once upon a time, menopause was a taboo topic in Indian households, spoken of only in whispers. Like menstruation, it was surrounded by fear and endured in silence, with little research or discussion.

In the past decade, however, this silence has started to dissipate. Women across the country are openly sharing their experiences-hot flashes, brain fog, and sleepless nights-bringing menopause into the light. But as awareness grows, so does the commercialisation of the conversation.

The Hush Is Now A Conversation

Over time, Indian women themselves have been the primary catalysts in opening up dialogue around menopause and its troublesome sister, perimenopause.

Recently, Namita Thapar, a judge on Shark Tank India, opened up about her perimenopause struggles during an episode of the show. She shared details about experiencing heavy bleeding, discomfort, and low haemoglobin levels, leading to anemia, even while filming the show.

Women don't prioritise their health & don't speak up. I've used the shark tank platform to speak about my experiences with mental health, IVF, fitness & now perimenopause. Most women are not aware of the symptoms, treatment options, let's get educated & take charge of our health pic.twitter.com/b89LnGJVWN — Namita (@namitathapar) March 4, 2024

In the past few years, women have swapped notes on everything from mood swings to bone density scans, majorly online. This new visibility is vital. Yet visibility, in a market economy, rarely arrives alone. It brings commerce as its slightly over-eager plus-one, and commerce rarely arrives without a suitcase of insecurity.

The Price Tag Of Menopause

If you go online and type "menopause" into any e-commerce search bar today (or even Google) you'll find a plethora of products. From powders, probiotics, hormone-balancing lattes, pillow mists and cooling pyjamas, to supplements and yoga mats.

Menopause starter kit priced at Rs 5,417. Photo: DeepAyurveda

It doesn't stop here. If you're into Ayurveda, you can also find a "menopause starter kit" or "menopause care kit" which are retailing from Rs 4,999, and consists of supplements, medicines and what not.

Ironically though, these figures land with a dull thud when set next to the findings cited by Dr Amrita Razdan, obstetrics and gynaecologist, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, that Indian women's earnings drop by an average 4.3 per cent in the first four years after diagnosis, and by 10 percent by year four.

Many cut hours or quit entirely because of unmanaged symptoms, coupled with very less workplace support.

Do Women Really Need All These Menopause Products?

Dr Razdan tells NDTV, "There is no strong clinical proof that these supplements significantly ease menopausal symptoms."

"Women may find temporary relief in supplements like black cohosh or various vitamins, the evidence supporting their effectiveness is weak. But, there is no strong clinical proof that these supplements significantly ease menopausal symptoms," she adds.

She further mentions a Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) that is also gaining attention and may help certain cases of debilitating hot flashes or vaginal dryness. However, Dr Razdan stresses that possible side effects such as irregular bleeding, blood clots, and, in rare cases, stroke. Dr Razdan emphasises that the Hormone Replacement Therapy must first be weighed carefully with a gynaecologist.

Menopause often causes symptoms like mood swings. Photo: Unsplash

Anshul Singh, head, clinical nutrition and dietetics department, Artemis Hospitals, agrees. He adds that menopause is a normal phase in every woman's life, typically between the ages of 45 and 55, when menstrual periods end.

Some of the common symptoms include hot flashes, mood swings, night sweats, insomnia, and joint pain. Not all women suffer from these symptoms severely. Many remain unaffected by menopause.

But he warns that despite this, the markets are full of products that offer easy fixes or balanced hormones.

Menopause Isn't Something To Be "Fixed"

"From supplements that will supposedly reset your system, to beauty creams aimed at menopausal skin, the language is such that it suggests menopause is something to be fixed. This can lead to stress and unnecessary reliance on products that aren't even scientifically tested to work," he adds.

Anshul says that most of these menopause supplements are not regulated strictly, and they don't all work very well.

Manvi Agnihotri, a dietician and founder of The Sweet Change, says that during menopause, there is a drop in oestrogen and progesterone, which does lead to changes like slower metabolism, mood swings, sugar cravings and fatigue, but that doesn't mean women need to throw money at every trending product.

Lifestyle Choices And Tackling Menopausal Symptoms

Manvi says what's often missed in all the noise is how much of this can be managed through realistic, everyday choices. These lifestyle choices include doing yoga, which all the experts agree can be the best way to tackle a few of the symptoms.

"Lifestyle solutions such as yoga, which can be absolutely wonderful, but you don't have to use a special menopausal yoga mat to stretch and breathe," Dr Amrita says.

Remember, the so-called "menopausal" yoga mat emblazoned with lotus petals does not stretch your hamstrings any better than a plain-coloured mat.

Manvi says one of the biggest culprits during this time is sugar. Refined sugar wreaks havoc by causing insulin spikes, worsening inflammation, and contributing to weight gain and brain fog. Replacing it with something that doesn't mess with blood sugar, like a natural, zero glycemic index alternative, can genuinely help.

She adds that this won't solve everything overnight, but it can stabilize energy, reduce cravings, and help women feel more in control.

Experts also say that some supplements, such as calcium and vitamin D, may be beneficial for bone health, however, any supplement should be taken after expert advice.

Practices like yoga, meditation, and breathing exercises can help reduce anxiety and improve well-being.

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule and create a cool, comfortable sleeping environment to ease night sweats.

The Menopause Merchandising

Menopause merchandising is particularly pernicious in India, where patriarchal structures already bar many women from formal healthcare. Experts tell us that the gender health gap is widest among those in low-paid, precarious employment, who are rarely offered sick leave for period pain, let alone menopause.

"We're living in a time where menopause is being over-medicalised and, frankly, over-commercialised. You name it-pills, powders, even yoga mats labelled 'for menopause'-and it's being sold to women under the idea that this natural phase of life needs fixing. But menopause isn't a disease. It's a transition," Manvi says.

Menopause merchandising refers to the commercialization of menopause. Photo: Unsplash

Gurugram-based dietitian Pranjal Kumat agrees. He adds that menopause is a fact of life. "This stage does bring about some change, but is not a cause for material concern. There is often unnecessary shock regarding middle age. For women who experience harsh symptoms, other options such as hormone therapy or medication can be taken. Otherwise, basic lifestyle adjustments are enough," says Kumat.

We don't need menopause merch. We need more honesty, more awareness, and fewer empty promises dressed up as wellness fixes.