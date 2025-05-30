Twinkle Khanna Opens Up About Experiencing Hot Flashes, A Common Menopause Symptom

Author and former Bollywood actor, Twinkle Khanna recently opened up about experiencing hot flashes, a common symptom of perimenopause and menopause. Known for her insightful reflections, Khanna shed light on a topic many women silently endure.

The 51-year-old shared the information in yet another playful post on Instagram. The caption read, "Both of us are suffering. Me: Hot flushes. Him: Itchy ears. One of us is, as usual, chasing their own tail. Guess who."

What Are Hot Flashes

Hot flashes are sudden surges of sweat, sudden heat, or flushed skin. They are a common symptom of menopause. According to John Hopkins Medicine, most women start experiencing them in their 40s. They can last from anywhere between thirty seconds to five minutes.

You may suddenly notice your face and neck turning red, with your heart rate increasing, and you will most likely break out in a sweat. Hot flashes can also happen at night, commonly referred to as night sweats. Along with sweating, you may also experience fatigue, irritability, and forgetfulness.

If you have been experiencing these symptoms, you should consult your gynaecologist to avoid any problems.

What Causes Hot Flashes

The number one cause of hot flashes is hormonal changes during, before, and after menopause. According to the Mayo Clinic, hot flashes occur when lower estrogen levels cause the hypothalamus - your body's heat manager - to respond to even the slightest changes in the temperature of your body.

When it thinks your body's too hot, it causes hot flashes to help your body to cool down.

While menopause is considered the most common cause of hot flashes, the Mayo Clinic suggests that certain medications may also contribute. In rare cases, conditions such as thyroid and certain cancers may cause hot flashes. Stress may also aggravate the symptoms.

How To Deal With It

According to John Hopkins Medicine, you can manage hot flashes with acupuncture, prescribed medication, and hormonal therapy. Some lifestyle changes such as wearing loose, cool clothes, may help. However, you should talk to your gynaecologist before making any changes to your routine.



