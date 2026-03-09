Blistering Heatwave Hits Mumbai And Thane, Yellow Alert Issued

A blistering heatwave has swept across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and adjoining districts, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue heat warnings through Wednesday, March 11. Temperatures soared to around 40°C in parts of the metropolitan region on Monday. These levels are well above seasonal norms, as hazy skies and minimal cloud cover intensified the daytime heat.

In its latest forecast, the IMD maintained a yellow alert for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of the North Konkan and the broader Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Night-time warmth is compounding the discomfort, with minimum temperatures also staying elevated in coastal areas.

“Hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” read the weather bulletin issued on Monday.

Record Highs And Rising Humidity

Meteorological data shows parts of the region touched 40°C under bright sunshine. Heat index values, which account for humidity, are making conditions feel even hotter. Local weather stations recorded some of the highest early-March temperatures in years, with residents reporting fatigue and heavy midday heat.

“As temperatures climb and humidity rises, we are asking citizens to take all necessary precautions,” said a senior official from the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre. “This heatwave is significant because it has arrived early in the season and could persist through mid-week.”

Public health officials and civic authorities in Mumbai and neighbouring districts have urged citizens to limit outdoor exposure between noon and 4 PM, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable groups, particularly children and the elderly.

Residents said the heat is already taking a toll. “Early mornings are warmer than usual, and by 11 AM it already feels like peak summer. Turning on the AC throughout the day has become a necessity,” said Abhay Shankar, a commuter from Thane.

District Alerts And Forecasts

Beyond the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the IMD has placed several districts, including Raigad, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Amravati, under heatwave or hot-and-humid alerts, with maximum temperatures significantly above normal for this time of year.

The heatwave is part of a broader weather pattern affecting western India, with some Vidarbha districts already crossing 40°C in recent days.

Adaptation And Preparedness

Municipal authorities in Mumbai have readied heat-relief facilities and reinforced water supply points in high-traffic public areas. Schools and workplaces are being urged to adjust schedules to avoid the peak afternoon heat. “It's important that people take personal responsibility as well as follow advisories,” a civic official said.

As the heatwave persists through the week, forecasters say conditions may begin easing slightly by Thursday, depending on shifting wind patterns and cloud cover. For now, however, authorities and residents alike are bracing for several more days of sweltering warmth.