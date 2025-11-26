Cyclone Senyar Brewing Over Indian Ocean: How The Storm Got Its Name

A developing weather system over the Indian Ocean is showing signs of strengthening into a cyclonic storm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Once in effect, it will be called Cyclone Senyar. The name “Senyar,” meaning “lion,” was suggested by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of the regional cyclone-naming framework for the North Indian Ocean.

Cyclonic System Strengthens

Meteorologists have been closely monitoring a low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca, a narrow passage that links the Andaman Sea with the South China Sea. The system also influences adjoining regions of the Bay of Bengal and South Sri Lanka, and has shown steady signs of intensifying.

According to the IMD, which serves as the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) for the region, the disturbance could evolve into a full-fledged cyclonic storm by November 26. IMD updates have shown increasing wind speeds and favourable conditions for further development.

A system receives an official name only after its three-minute sustained wind speed crosses 34 knots (62 kmph). If this threshold is met, the storm will be named Cyclone Senyar.

(B) Low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Sri Lanka & Equatorial Indian Ocean The low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Sri Lanka & Equatorial Indian Ocean persisted over the same region at 2330 hours… pic.twitter.com/OLMngLqDco — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2025

Why ‘Senyar'? The Naming System Explained

The process of naming tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean is overseen by a collective panel under the aegis of the WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones, which has 13 member nations including the UAE.

Each member country submits a roster of names. The names are chosen to be neutral (no political, religious or cultural bias), easy to pronounce, short, and typically no more than eight letters.

Names are assigned sequentially, in a fixed order, regardless of when or where a cyclone forms in the basin.

Once a name is used, it is retired from that list. So each cyclone gets a unique identifier, and names are not repeated.

“Senyar”, by the UAE, is the next in line on the current list.

Cyclone Senyar: Regions On Alert

The disturbance over the Bay of Bengal and the deep depression near the Strait of Malacca have already altered weather conditions across southern and southeastern India. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are witnessing frequent heavy showers, while coastal and island regions of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh/Yanam, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep are preparing for sustained rain and strong winds.

Sea conditions across the Andaman Sea, the Strait of Malacca, and the Bay of Bengal remain rough. Authorities have issued strict warnings to fishermen and coastal communities to stay away from the waters until conditions improve.

Heavy Rain Alerts Issued Across Southern States

The IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for multiple southern states between November 26 and December 1.

According to the latest IMD bulletin: