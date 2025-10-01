"I Treat My Scalp Like A Fridge": Twinkle Khanna Shares Mom Dimple Kapadia's Hair Care Secrets

Hair‑care routines today are all about homemade remedies. In an age dominated by salon treatments and chemical fixes, many people are falling back in love with the DIY staples passed down through generations.

Twinkle Khanna, on the other hand, has always embraced her kitchen‑cabinet beauty hacks over commercial products. The actress shares that she treats her scalp "like a fridge," dumping everything from beer, dahi, and eggs onto it. This is an old ritual she picked up from her mother, Dimple Kapadia.

In an interview with Vogue, Twinkle talked about the one haircare ritual she swears by. The actress said, "I treat my scalp like it's a fridge and I dump everything on it beer, dahi, eggs whatever. I learnt that from my mom, and it seems to be doing alright."

Earlier, Twinkle Khanna shared another one of her DIY hair care hacks on Instagram. The actress revealed that she extracts the juice of an onion and gently massages it into her scalp using her fingers. She recommends leaving the treatment on for 20 minutes before washing it off thoroughly.

In the caption, she wrote, "An onion a day may keep everyone away, but it does strengthen the roots! Keep it on for 20 minutes and then wash it all off. When I want a less malodorous option that gives me the same results, I spritz on my Bhringraj hair vitalizer and get on with my day #StinkySaturdaySecrets."

Onions are renowned for their potent antiseptic properties, as well as their anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and anti-fungal benefits. This makes onion juice a potential remedy for various scalp issues, such as dandruff, alopecia, and other infections, when applied to the hair and scalp.

Onion juice has been shown to slow down premature greying of hair. The high sulphur content in onions plays a crucial role in nourishing hair follicles, enhancing blood circulation and promoting keratin production.

