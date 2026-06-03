After Breast Cancer Surgery, Pankaj Bhadouria Urges Women Over 40 To Get Regular Screenings

Chef Pankaj Bhadouria has said she is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery for breast cancer while urging women to prioritise regular health check-ups and early detection.

In a video shared on Instagram on June 2, the MasterChef India Season 1 winner thanked her followers for their support and opened up about her recovery journey. She also used the opportunity to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of timely screening.

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Sharing a health update, she said, "Hello everybody, I personally wanted to thank all of you. You have given me so much love and support. People have been reaching out to me from all over. I am so grateful to all of you. Because of your prayers, I am on a road to recovery now. With God's grace, my surgery went very well."

She further emphasised that her condition was detected at an early stage, which significantly helped her recovery. She highlighted that a routine preventive check-up played a key role in identifying the illness.

"I was very fortunate that my cancer was detected at a very early stage. That is why I could recover. That is why my surgery went so well. It happened because I did one routine, preventive health checkup."



She added, "I would like to say that if you are 40 or if your mother and sister are 40+, then please make them take a test. It is a small test, and it is a self-examination which can be easily found on YouTube. My doctors tell me that in India, one out of every 20 women is susceptible to breast cancer. I was fortunate ki bohot jaldi pata chal gaya... bohot logon ka nahi pata chal pata hain (I was fortunate to know it so early; many do not get to know). So please take care of yourself. Be aware of yourself. We all think that it won't happen to us, but it can happen to anyone," she said.

Last month, Pankaj Bhadouria had revealed her diagnosis through a social media post.



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