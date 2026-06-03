Inside Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Mumbai Home: Crystal Chandeliers, Spacious Living Room And Wall Featuring Padma Shri

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently gave fans a rare peek inside his home through a YouTube video, and the vibe is exactly what you would expect - warm, stylish, and thoughtfully put together without feeling over the top.

The tour begins in a spacious dining area that instantly feels inviting. A long wooden table sits at the centre, surrounded by plush chairs, with a crystal chandelier, soft lighting, and large windows adding a calm, cosy touch. The neutral tones and clean layout set the mood for the rest of the house.

Moving ahead, the living room continues that same relaxed elegance. Think comfortable sofas, muted colours, and just the right amount of decor. Nothing feels cluttered. Large windows bring in natural light, while warm lighting keeps things cosy in the evening.

One of the standout corners is near the staircase, where a statement light installation hangs dramatically from above. Paired with a modern chair and decorative elements, it adds a slightly artistic edge to the otherwise minimal home. It is stylish but still feels personal.

The kitchen, of course, is where things get really interesting. Sleek, all-white, and super organised, it reflects Sanjeev Kapoor's personality perfectly. There is a neat island in the centre and shelves lined with labelled jars - everything has its place. In a cool, almost futuristic touch, the kitchen door opens with just the click of a button.

Another special highlight from the tour is a wall dedicated to his achievements. Among them is his Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, which he received in 2017.

Sanjeev Kapoor also shared glimpses of the bedrooms belonging to his daughters, his mother, and even his mother-in-law. Each room follows a similar theme - simple, elegant, and comfortable, with small personal touches that make them feel lived in.

Overall, the home reflects who Sanjeev Kapoor is - grounded, detail-oriented, and someone who values comfort just as much as style.

Also Read: Inside Choreographer Terence Lewis's Mumbai Home: Toilet Throne, 'Jaipur Door', And Piano