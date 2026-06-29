Shreyas Talpade's Lavish Duplex Mumbai Apartment: Home Bar, Film Poster Wall, Wooden Swing

Theatre is where gems are polished. Renowned actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, and Pankaj Tripathi were theatre artists before they graced the silver screen and delivered memorable performances. Shreyas Talpade is also among them.

He started his journey with Marathi television, but Iqbal in 2005 gave him the big break. He went on to star in Om Shanti Om (2007), Golmaal Returns (2008), and Houseful 2 (2012). Recently, he welcomed director Farah Khan into his home and shared a few glimpses of his humble abode.

Shreyas Talpade's Home

Before one reaches the doorbell, one passes through a corridor painted in a cream colour. The walls feature black-and-white frames and posters of his films, showcasing the wide range of work he has done in Indian cinema.

The door is adorned with shiny woodwork and opens into a small reception space. On the right is the dining room, and on the left is the kitchen. The dining room blends into a home bar. The white ceiling, shiny floors, and trendy fixtures elevate the space. While most people add accent chairs to bring a pop of colour, the pastel-hued ones at Shreyas's home help the red dining chairs become the main character of the room.

The living-cum-entertainment room is huge, with a white L-shaped sofa taking centre stage. There are two two-seaters placed at the front and side to accommodate a large gathering. Everything is set around a wooden rectangular table placed over a white-cream-coloured rug, complementing the space. Behind the sofa is a wooden shelf showcasing books, awards, and artefacts.

The living room extends into another sitting-cum-play space with white seating and a wooden false ceiling. There is a wooden swing and play equipment for his daughter Aadya to enjoy.

Farah and Shreyas reminisced about the old days together. The director shared that she spotted the actor at a gym and thought of casting him in Om Shanti Om. She further revealed that Shreyas and Shah Rukh Khan improvised a lot during filming, and at one point, she had to ask them to just stick to the script.

The actor said the film's promotional strategy would go down in history and be studied in depth. The director said that the team tried many things. In fact, it was the first time they all decided to attend TV shows to promote their movie. The actor recently starred in Welcome To The Jungle.

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