Inside Director Ahmed Khan's Mumbai Home With Versace Decor, MF Husain Art

In the latest video of Farah Khan's YouTube channel, the filmmaker toured her long-time friend and colleague Ahmed Khan's house in Mumbai. The director-choreographer opened his doors to Farah Khan and her cook Dilip, offering a glimpse inside his lavish home.

The house features stunning Versace-themed decor and a Batmobile replica worth around Rs 3 crore parked inside, making it a dream home that most people can only imagine.

Ahmed Khan's Versace-Themed Living Room

The entrance to the house is carefully decorated in earthy tones, featuring a giant bottle-green door with golden hardware and a few trees. As one enters the house, a huge chandelier immediately catches the eye before leading into an artistic living room.

The living room looks breathtaking, with a dark green sofa, a chair, a beige couch, stylish glass centre tables, a stunning Versace carpet, wall art, and more.

A tribute to the luxury brand, every little detail, from cushion covers and lamps to wallpapers and carpets, reflects Versace's signature style. “Show me Versace's logo,” Farah said as Ahmed showed the camera the brand's signature logo. “Versace's table, Versace's carpet, Versace's wallpaper,” Ahmed shared. “My god ma'am, your name is not Donatella,” Farah jokingly told Ahmed's wife.

The living area also features stunning horse paintings by MF Husain, which were gifted to Ahmed by his wife, Shaira Khan. Seeing the stunning paintings, Farah asked Ahmed if his father was a jockey, to which the director replied, “My forefathers, grandfathers, and uncles – everyone – were horse owners and trainers.” The living room opens up to a balcony featuring stunning views of the Mumbai skyline.

The dining room follows a sleek black-and-gold theme, complemented by a white-and-gold dining table.

Shaira Khan's Closet

Next, Ahmed Khan's wife, Shaira, gives a tour of her closet, which is again filled with Versace décor and features plenty of designer bags, shoes and clothes organised on separate shelves. The space also has giant mirrors and follows a rich golden-black colour scheme.

Ahmed Khan's Unique Car Collection

The biggest showstopper in Ahmed's car collection is his Batmobile, an iconic car that instantly takes one's breath away. The original 1989 Batmobile was driven by actor Michael Keaton in the Batman film and is reportedly worth around Rs 12.5 crore. However, the replica that Ahmed owns costs somewhere between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 3 crore, as per The Indian Express. The stunning all-black car looks very close to the real thing, with gills, fins and smoke-producing burners similar to the famous Batman car from the film.

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