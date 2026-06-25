Inside Raveena Tandon's Rs 70 Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Home: Lord Shiva Temple, Pool, And Art

Raveena Tandon will be sharing the silver screen with Akshay Kumar after 22 years in Welcome To The Jungle. Audiences couldn't be more excited to see the two stars and witness their electrifying chemistry.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, the actor said, "It's been wonderful to get back to working with Sunil and Akshay again, and Ahmed. We are all such old friends and have known each other for so long."

"In Akshay, I can say that he was and is a very dedicated artist, and he always will be. The amount of input he gives to a film - the only change is that maybe now it has doubled. Earlier, when we came into the industry, we were young and still learning. But now, he has mastered his craft. He has become a master of his craft," she added.

Ahead of the release of Welcome To The Jungle on June 26, step inside Raveena Tandon's sea-facing home in Mumbai. According to a 2025 ET Now report, the property is valued at Rs 70 crore.

Inside Raveena Tandon's Mumbai Home

Raveena Tandon's Mumbai home is named Neelaya, a Sanskrit word that means shelter. In the bustling Bandra neighbourhood, Raveena and Anil Thadani's home is nothing short of a sanctuary, for which the word "lavish" would be an understatement.

Raveena Tandon's Mumbai home is named Neelaya, a Sanskrit word that means shelter. Photo: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram

"It's in sharp contrast to the world outside. Calm, serene! You can hear the birds chirping, you can see the billowing trees. It is my cocoon," the actor told GoodHomes in a 2018 interview.

The entire house is filled with art. The entrance has a sculpture of Lord Ganesha. Religious paintings and art often photobomb family pictures on Instagram, and we are not complaining. Some of the masterpieces were created by renowned artists like Paresh Maity and Thota Vaikuntam.

The house has a Lord Shiva temple, where the entire family hosts prayers and religious ceremonies, especially during festivals like Diwali. Just outside the temple is a sculpture of Nandi, which is believed to be 50 years old and sourced from a temple in a South Indian town. Apart from the Shivlinga, an idol of Goddess Parvati is also installed strategically, according to Vastu Shastra, to keep the house brimming with positive energy and attract good luck.

The living room features marble floors. It's a cosy space with walls adorned with art and ample seating to accommodate a large gathering. Red brick walls add warmth to the space and blend luxury with modern architecture.

Raveena's dining room features forest green as the accent colour on a 3D wooden-panelled wall. The teak-finished dining table, flaunting an intricate design, drips with opulence. And one cannot miss the ornate chandelier. According to ET Now, the house also has a Rs 10 lakh bar counter.

The backyard has carved pillars that evoke the charm of a traditional verandah found in Kerala homes. The porch is inspired by Moroccan architecture. Not to mention the integrated pool, which further makes the space perfect for hosting brunches and dinners.

"The home is a fusion of sorts. Both Anil and I didn't want to restrict ourselves to any particular style. I am as much in love with the sublime architecture of Kerala, as I am enamoured by the intricacy of Moroccan design. Rustic, I love it. But I love the lusciousness of luxe finishes even more. I wanted a little bit of everything in my house," Raveena told GoodHomes.

Neelaya is Raveena Tandon's dream home that celebrates art and heritage while doubling as a serene sanctuary.

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